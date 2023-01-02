NFL stats and records, Week 17: Patrick Mahomes wins 11th straight vs. Broncos, hits 5,000 passing yards on the season

Mahomes won his 11th straight game in 11 tries against the Broncos Sunday. Mahomes and Andrew Luck (11-0 vs Titans) are the only players in the Super Bowl era with more than 10 wins and no losses against a single opponent. On a team level, the Broncos have fallen to the Chiefs in 15 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Mahomes' 328 pass yards put him over the 5,000-yard mark. With this being his second such season, Mahomes became the third player in NFL history with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, joining Drew Brees (5) and Tom Brady (2). Mahomes also reached 40 pass touchdowns Sunday, making him just the second player to reach both of those thresholds in two career seasons (Brees). Mahomes needs 429 pass yards to set the all-time record for pass yards in a season (currently 5,477 by Peyton Manning in 2013) and 180 offensive yards to set the all-time record in that category (currently 5,562 by Drew Brees in 2011).