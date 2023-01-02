Around the NFL

Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18

Published: Jan 01, 2023 at 11:30 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The AFC South title will be decided on a Saturday night in Duval.

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN.

All other games for Week 18 will be played on Sunday with the final schedule with times and networks to be confirmed following Monday night's Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.

The Chiefs (13-3) and Raiders (6-10) will face off in their regular-season finale with Kansas City clinging to hope for the AFC's top seed in the playoffs. To wrap up the doubleheader, the Titans (7-9) and Jaguars (8-8) will square off with the winner clinching the AFC South title and earning a first-round home game.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Kansas City at Las Vegas                                                         4:30 PM             ESPN/ABC

Tennessee at Jacksonville                                                        8:15 PM             ESPN/ABC

