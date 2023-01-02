Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18

The AFC South title will be decided on a Saturday night in Duval.

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN.

All other games for Week 18 will be played on Sunday with the final schedule with times and networks to be confirmed following Monday night's Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.