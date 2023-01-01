Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes third player with multiple 5K passing seasons

Published: Jan 01, 2023 at 05:52 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Amid a most valuable player-caliber campaign, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made room for himself among a pair of future Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Mahomes eclipsed 5,000 yards passing in a season for the second time in his career on Sunday during the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only players in NFL chronicle to achieve the feat in multiple years.

Needing 280 yards on Sunday to join the 5K club for a second time, Mahomes connected with Blake Bell for a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Broncos to get to the milestone.

Mahomes previously surpassed 5,000 yards in his 2018 breakout Associated Press NFL MVP season, and putting himself in such exclusive company certainly won't hinder his campaign for a second career MVP.

Brady has two 5,000-yard seasons, having hit his second just last season. Brees turned in an astounding six 5K years. However, Brees didn't notch his first until his eighth season and his second came during his 11th season. Mahomes has accomplished the feat twice in his initial six seasons, tallying yet another mark of unprecedented greatness.

Mahomes the magnificent was at it again on Sunday and might not be done collecting milestones and accolades this season.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera considering another Commanders QB change? 'We'll see'

Commanders QB Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in his return to the starting lineup on Sunday versus the Browns, and the change didn't bring the spark coach Ron Rivera had been looking for.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action.

news

Buccaneers clinch NFC South title after comeback win over Panthers

The Buccaneers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their second straight NFC South title.

news

Giants end playoff drought, clinch first postseason berth since 2016 with win over Colts

Big Blue's playoff drought is over. The New York Giants are returning the playoffs after defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Giants hope to retain QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley for 2023 and beyond

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the New York Giants view quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley as part of the club's future in 2023 and beyond.

news

Injury roundup: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave both expected to play vs. Eagles

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) are expected to play Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Chargers activate Joey Bosa (groin) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers activated pass rusher Joey Bosa, who has been out since Week 3 due to a groin injury, ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

news

NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFL Players Association is set to unveil the first ever "The Players' All-Pro" team on Jan. 11.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones fined for low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined $13,367 for his low hit on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the Pats' Week 16 loss on Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE