Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes third player with multiple 5K passing seasons

Amid a most valuable player-caliber campaign, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made room for himself among a pair of future Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Mahomes eclipsed 5,000 yards passing in a season for the second time in his career on Sunday during the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only players in NFL chronicle to achieve the feat in multiple years.

Needing 280 yards on Sunday to join the 5K club for a second time, Mahomes connected with Blake Bell for a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Broncos to get to the milestone.

Mahomes previously surpassed 5,000 yards in his 2018 breakout Associated Press NFL MVP season, and putting himself in such exclusive company certainly won't hinder his campaign for a second career MVP.

Brady has two 5,000-yard seasons, having hit his second just last season. Brees turned in an astounding six 5K years. However, Brees didn't notch his first until his eighth season and his second came during his 11th season. Mahomes has accomplished the feat twice in his initial six seasons, tallying yet another mark of unprecedented greatness.