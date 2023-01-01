2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Giants make playoffs for first time since 2016, and Brian Daboll deserves big credit. Giants head coach Brian Daboll did his best not to utter the word "playoffs" this week, but he'll have no choice now. Daboll deserves to be an Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year contender as the 9-6-1 Giants are in the postseason for the first time since 2016 and only the second time since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2011. And they did so with one of their most complete performances of the season, scoring a season-high 38 points and harassing the hapless Colts' offense most of the day. The Giants also have a pretty good idea what their playoff fate is, too, as they're locked into the NFC's sixth seed and will travel to face the 49ers or Vikings, whichever team earns the No. 3 seed, on Super Wild Card Weekend in two weeks. That affords Daboll some flexibility in his Week 18 game at Philadelphia as far as resting veterans and such. But remember how former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin played it in 2007? Those Giants were locked into the fifth seed but opted to go toe to toe against New England in the final game, which had no playoff bearing. Daboll is a branch off the Bill Parcells coaching tree, via Bill Belichick, and has formed a bond. Parcells once gave Daboll advice, telling him to "be (himself)." Will Daboll go all out? Or rest for the playoffs?
- The Colts' miserable season is almost over, mercifully. It's hard to remember now, but the Colts entered Week 8 with a .500 record, including a win over the Chiefs, despite Jonathan Taylor missing time in that span. Were they good? No. But competitive? Arguably, yeah. Since then, the Colts have endured one nightmare after another, many of them self-inflicted. Benching multiple quarterbacks, firing the head coach, hiring a first-time replacement straight from a TV gig, blowing a 33-point halftime lead -- take your pick as to what the tipping point of the season was, it doesn't matter. They've lost 10 of the past 11 games and likely can't wait to spring into the offseason. But there will be more big changes ahead, and not too many people in the building should feel safe. We don't know what owner Jim Irsay has in store, but if he was seeing red after how last season ended, we can't imagine he's feeling much cheerier this year.
- Daniel Jones' 2022 improvement must be appreciated. Halfway through the fourth quarter, with his Giants up four touchdowns, Daniel Jones came off the field for his curtain-call moment. MetLife Stadium gave him a deserved "Daniel Jones!" chant while he was being replaced by backup Tyrod Taylor. This is more of a season-long appreciation post for Jones than it is highlighting his performance against the Colts, although he did have a strong day throwing the ball (19 of 24, 177 yards, two touchdowns) and running it (11 carries for 91 yards and two rushing TDs). This season, Jones has completed a career-high passes, is currently over 67%, and already has logged career bests for passing yards and rushing yards. Daboll has unlocked Jones' potential in a season where he knew his fifth-year option had been declined and his Giants future hung in the balance. So far, Jones has done everything the Giants could have asked from him and given himself an excellent chance to return.
Next Gen stat of the game: Colts QB Nick Foles was 0 for 3 passing with an interception on passes outside the numbers before leaving the game with injury.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Lions steamroll Bears to keep playoff hopes alive. After getting their faces kicked in last week, Dan Campbell's crew did the booty-whipping in Week 17 against a division rival. In the comfy confines of Ford Field, Jared Goff and the Lions' offense took whatever it wanted. Receivers jaunted wide open, running backs dashed into the second level. Rarely under pressure, Goff picked apart Chicago's undermanned secondary, guiding Detroit to points on six of its first seven drives to blow the game open. Goff hit 10 different receivers for 255 yards and three touchdowns as Detroit racked up 504 total yards. D'Andre Swift displayed his elusiveness in space, taking a pitch for a 17-yard score to give the Lions a second-quarter lead they wouldn't relinquish. The running back later hauled in a screen pass and scampered for a 21-yard TD. When Detroit's offense rolls like it was Sunday, it's one of the most fun units in the NFL. The victory kept the 8-8 Lions' playoff hopes alive heading to Green Bay in Week 18.
- Bears offense goes into hibernation. Facing a Lions defense that has been ripped apart this season, Chicago put up a dismal effort. Justin Fields offered some jaw-dropping runs early as the Bears sprinted to a 10-7 lead, including a 60-yard gash. But with offensive line injuries piling up, Chicago couldn't move the ball when the Fields runs dried up. The Bears picked up just two first downs in the second and third quarters and went three-and-out on their first four drives of the second half. Fields generated 132 rushing yards on 10 carries, his third time over the 100-yard mark this season (twice versus Detroit). But the lack of weapons and time to throw makes the passing attack nonexistent. Fields completed just 7 of 21 pass attempts (33.3 %) for 75 yards with a TD, an INT, and took seven sacks. Chicago had seven net passing yards at the half and 30 for the game. Playing in a dome in 2023, that output will never win any games. It was an ugly, ugly performance for Chicago falling to 3-13.
- Young Lions D-linemen roar in final home game. Sixth-round draft pick James Houston continues to surge, as he generated three sacks of Fields. Houston's late third-quarter sack was impressive, as he dropped in coverage, saw Fields escape the pocket, and blasted off to wrangle the elusive QB to the ground. Houston's emergence has been massive for the Lions' third-down rush. No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson added a half-sack to the party, earned his third INT of the season, and added a team-high five QB pressures. Second-round defensive tackle Joshua Paschal chipped in two sacks, giving Lions rookies 5.5 of the club's seven QB takedowns. The improvement from the Lions' young defensive linemen as the season has progressed is an excellent sign for the future in Detroit.
Next Gen stat of the game: Justin Fields reached a top speed of 20.39 mph on his 60-yard scramble run, his ninth carry reaching 20-plus mph this season (most in a season of the NGS era).
NFL Research: Aidan Hutchinson recorded the third interception of his rookie season, tied for the most by any defensive lineman in a season in the Super Bowl era. Hutchinson is the only player with at least five sacks and three INTs in 2022.
Bobby Kownack's takeaways:
- Jaguars are roaring into winner-take-all finale. Head coach Doug Pederson rested a few key players in Week 17 just like Tennessee did on Thursday night -- only he waited until Jacksonville established complete dominance. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a seat after the first possession of the third quarter, following a 75-yard scoring drive to make it 28-0. He put together an efficient, albeit uninspiring stat line of 17 completions on 21 passes with 152 yards and an interception. The most important thing is that he comes away healthy. His old Clemson teammate, Travis Etienne, called it a day even earlier. He didn't play a snap in the second half after using the first two quarters to put a hurting on Houston. Etienne averaged 12 yards per carry on nine totes for 108 yards, including a 62-yarder he took to the house. He also led the team in receiving yards with 32 on three receptions at the time of his well-deserved breather. Etienne flashing such burst bodes well for Jacksonville's looming division-deciding matchup with the Titans considering he hadn't scored a TD since Week 9. The streaking Jaguars took care of business early and kept momentum rolling with their fifth win in the last six games.
- Jacksonville defense gets a confidence boost. The Jaguars defense played a major role in building the big first-half lead and getting Jacksonville its first victory over Houston since 2017. The Texans managed a measly average of just 2.8 yards per play on 33 snaps on eight first-half possessions. The Jags turned those eight drives into five punts, two fourth-down stops and a defensive touchdown that broke the game wide open. Just two plays after Etienne's big-play touchdown, linebacker Josh Allen got around the edge and knocked the ball loose during Davis Mills' throwing motion. Tyson Campbell was there for a scoop and score, and a 7-0 lead turned into a 21-0 advantage in the span of 46 seconds. Even with the game well in hand and an eye on next week, Jacksonville still gave up only three points in the second half. It was the second consecutive game the Jaguars defense allowed just three points, which is sure to inject confidence in a unit ranked 26th in total defense.
- Texans' fire was nowhere to be seen. Houston reverted to looking like the team with the worst record in the NFL after three weeks of inspired play. Lovie Smith's club captured its second win of the season in Week 16 on the heels of two close calls against playoff teams in the Chiefs and Cowboys, but the Texans never had a chance in this one. The offense managed 277 total yards (with 64 coming on the final drive in garbage time) and turned the ball over on downs a whopping four times. Mills led the team in rushing with just 33 yards. Brandin Cooks had a team-high 39 receiving yards. And the defense wasn't much better. Although Desmond King and Jalen Pitre contributed interceptions, there was little else to write home about aside from holding the Jaguars to three points in their four drives with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard behind center. It's a disappointment after Smith had Houston playing so well down the stretch, and it's sure to be a blemish when the front office evaluates the coaching staff at year's end.
Next Gen stat of the game: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne had plus-78 rushing yards over expected in the first half, the most for any full game this season.
NFL Research: The Jaguars' 21-0 halftime lead was the team's largest lead at halftime since Week 15, 2017 against the Texans, which was also the last time Jacksonville defeated Houston before Sunday.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Tom Brady, Mike Evans rediscover the deep ball. The Buccaneers' passing game has been a labor for much of this season, often patched together with a slew of short passes, a frustrating run game and, for good measure, some poorly timed sacks and penalties. But on Sunday, when the Bucs absolutely had to have it, the offense looked like it really hadn't all season. Brady and Evans had hooked up 67 times this season coming into Sunday, but only one had been longer than 50 yards (51 versus the Ravens in Week 4). Simply put, Brady hasn't been successful with the deep ball most of the season, whether it was with Evans or anyone else. Against the Panthers, however, they connected 10 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns. The touchdowns spanned 63, 57 and 30 yards -- and many of them were in the air. This wasn't just Brady dumping it off to Evans to do all the heavy lifting. There were vintage Brady rainbows on this day, and the Bucs needed every one of them in a tight win that earned Tampa Bay a second straight division title with a chance to rest people (including Brady and Evans, if they want) in Week 18.
- Sam Darnold impressed in a losing effort. Darnold has been an easy mark in recent years as a failed high pick of the Jets and in his inability to secure the Panthers' starting job without competition. But in recent games, Darnold has been at his best, carrying a four-game turnover-free streak into Sunday's big game. Darnold did lose a fumble and throw a pick, ending that streak, but he did just about everything you could have hoped for out of a quarterback many have moved on from mentally. But Darnold completed 23 of 37 passes for 341 yards and three TD passes, also using his legs several times to make plays. Don't forget, Darnold is still only 25 years old, and he might have some untapped potential left if this spell is any indication. He heads into the offseason a free agent, and his future with Carolina isn't certain. But if the Panthers move on from him for another, more buzzy option, another team might be wise to add what looks to be a talented player with something left in the tank.
- Bucs' run defense does the job. Tampa Bay's run defense has had some impressive performances this season, holding seven opponents to 77 rushing yards or fewer this season. But that unit also has had some less-than-memorable outings, allowing 173 yards or more in five contests. Considering that two of those games came recently in losses to the Browns and 49ers, as well as that 173-yard game coming via the feet of the Panthers in their earlier meeting, there was ample reason to be worried coming in. Carolina rumbled for a whopping 320 yards last week, too, so what the Bucs did Sunday to slow down their rushing attack was wildly impressive. D'Onta Foreman was held to 35 yards on 13 carries, with a long of 7. Chuba Hubbard ran three times for 12 yards. The rest of the Panthers' rushing output came on a Laviska Shenault Jr. carry and a few Darnold runs. Tampa Bay made four tackles for loss, including two by William Gholston. Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. also made strong plays versus the run, so this was a three-level performance by the defense. Considering the Bucs could face the Cowboys, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, in their playoff opener, this improved run-D performance could be critical.
NFL Research: Mike Evans has recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards in nine straight seasons, tied with Tim Brown for the second-longest streak all time. Only Jerry Rice (11) has had a longer streak. Evans extended his own NFL record of nine such seasons to start a career.
Next Gen stat of the game: Tom Brady was 3 for 4 passing for 150 yards and three touchdowns (all to Mike Evans) on deep passes (20-plus air yards). Brady had only one such TD from Weeks 1-16.
Christian Gonzales' takeaways:
- Rookie Ridder shows promise. Desmond Ridder looked more poised than ever in his first career NFL win. Ridder's first drive began with him drawing two penalties as he led Atlanta on a 16-play, 9:46 minute drive that ended with Tyler Allgeier rushing for a 5-yard touchdown. However, the second drive was a different outcome as the Falcons rookie QB fumbled on the first play, leading to a Trey McBride touchdown for Arizona. Most of the second half belonged to the ground game and Allgeier, who finished the game rushing for 83 yards and a TD. It was Allgeier's awareness in the closing seconds of the game that led to a game-winning field-goal for Younghoe Koo. Rookie wide receiver Drake London had five receptions for 47 yards. It was London's fourth straight game with five-plus receptions.
- Cardinals' offense shows some flashes in loss. With Kyler Murray (torn ACL) and Colt McCoy (concussion) out, Arizona's offense had a pulse with third-string quarterback David Blough. Blough's first drive under center was up-tempo, but only led to a field goal. But Blough did something he hasn't done since 2019, as the veteran QB threw a touchdown to McBride to trim Atlanta's lead to one point in the end of the second quarter. At halftime, Blough had completed 15 of 20 passes for 117 yards and a TD. The tide turned when James Conner exited the game with a shin injury and momentum in the run game was halted. Blough couldn't recover, along with Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
- J.J. Watt's farewell tour has highlights despite loss. After announcing earlier this week that he will be retiring at the end of the season, the future Hall of Fame defensive end delivered a solid performance. Watt being doubled teamed often against Atlanta's defensive line was part of Arthur Smith's plan. It worked out for the first half, but Watt got to Atlanta's rookie QB in the third for his 10th sack of the season. It's the sixth time in Watt's career he has recorded 10-plus sacks in a season. With Arizona out of playoff contention, Watt's final NFL game will be against the San Francisco 49ers on the road.
Next Gen stat of the day: Drake London had three receptions for 33 yards when aligned in the slot.
NFL Research: Tyler Allgeier has 1,039 scrimmage yards this season. It is the most by a Falcons rookie over the last 40 seasons. Allgeier is one of just three Falcons rookies to have 1,000-plus scrimmage yards over that span, joining Kyle Pitts (1,026 in 2021) and Julio Jones (1,015 in 2011).