Packers' Jaire Alexander after backing up 'fluke' talk against Justin Jefferson: 'I meant what I said'

Against all odds, the Green Bay Packers are officially in control of their own destiny for the final NFC playoff spot.

Faced with an elimination game Sunday against a Minnesota Vikings team that dominated them in the season opener, the Packers stepped up in all phases of the game to force a win-and-in game against Detroit on Jan. 8 -- but none more so than the much-maligned defense. With the rest of the unit forcing Kirk Cousins into three interceptions and a lost fumble during the 41-17 win, cornerback Jaire Alexander honed in on proving his provocative claim that Justin Jefferson's nine-catch, 184-yard game for two scores in Week 1 was indeed a "fluke."

"I was able to follow him," Alexander told Tracy Wolfson during the CBS postgame. "I was able to go to his side all game. I'm the type of person, I'm going to match intensity, so that's what I did all night. Hats off to him. He's still on my top three receivers. He's still a great receiver. But I'm confident in myself and I said what I said, and I meant what I said."

Instead of leaning on the zone coverage they got torched on in the teams' prior matchup, the Packers gave Alexander an opportunity to back up his talk. He lined up across from Jefferson on 20 of his 31 routes, 13 of which came in press coverage, per Next Gen Stats. Alexander didn't allow a reception to Jefferson on two targets as the nearest defender, and the league's receiving-yards leader entering the week managed just one catch for 15 yards in total.

Alexander set the tone early for the lockdown performance when he physically walked the walk -- or more accurately hit Jefferson's signature "Griddy" -- after smothering Jefferson on a comeback route and knocking the incoming ball down midway through the first quarter.

It was a move that could've been called for taunting and could've easily come back to haunt the two-time Pro Bowl corner considering Jefferson had 479 receiving yards in his past three games, but neither came to be.