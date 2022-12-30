Packers CB Jaire Alexander calls Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's huge Week 1 output 'a fluke'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson scorched the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, generating nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-7 season-opening trouncing.

Green Bay Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander doesn't believe Jefferson will repeat those theatrics in the Week 17 rematch on Sunday.

"You've just got to be real: He don't jump in no super suit and get dressed and jump outside, you hear me?" Alexander said Thursday, via ESPN. "I don't either, sometimes. But he [is] human, is what I'm saying. We ain't putting too much on nobody.

"He's a really good receiver. But at the end of the day, I'm a really good corner. We've got really good corners, we've got really good linebackers, D-line, whatever it is. You don't want to put too much focus on that one person because it's like, the first game, that was a fluke."

Alexander added Jefferson is among his top three WRs in the NFL, noting former Packer Davante Adams is No. 1.

Jefferson leads the NFL with 123 catches for 1,756 yards. He's on pace for 1,990 yards, which would break Calvin Johnson's single-season NFL record of 1,964 in 2012. He needs to average 104.5 yards in the last two weeks to break the record; Jefferson is averaging 117.1 YPG through 15 games.

In Week 1, Jefferson ate up the Packers' coverages, often finding himself stunningly wide open. After the September loss, Alexander lamented he wished he'd had more man-to-man opportunities against Jefferson. The Vikings receiver noted Thursday he was "surprised" by how open he was in Week 1.

"As you can see on some of the plays, I was acting like somebody was going to be there and nobody was there. So I'm definitely expecting them to play a little differently," Jefferson said. "I definitely remember Jaire saying he was wishing he could play me man-to-man more and be on me more. So I'm pretty sure they're going to have a different plan than what they had the first game of the season."