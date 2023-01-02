Around the NFL

Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'

Published: Jan 02, 2023 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kenny Pickett made sure the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes still had a heartbeat heading into Week 18.

For the second consecutive week, Pickett led a fourth-quarter game-winning drive with a gorgeous pass on the move to Najee Harris to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to engineer a game-winning TD pass in the final minute of the fourth quarter in back-to-back games.

"The kid's growing before our eyes," Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "He's making quality throws, leading us downfield. It's really awesome, to be (24) years old and a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. You got to love the way he's leading that offense. And he keeps growing week in and week out."

If there were any questions about whether Pickett would be the long-term answer under center in Pittsburgh, the rookie has answered them resoundingly over the past two weeks.

"Can't say enough about our young QB," coach Mike Tomlin said. "He smiles in the face of it. He's always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him to be that guy. And it's just good to see the young guy."

Pickett's numbers won't wow -- 168 yards and a TD on 15-of-27 passing -- but he's avoided the big mistakes in recent weeks. The rookie showed his ability to make things happen out of the structure on Sunday night. Several of his best plays came on the move, making good throws even if they weren't corralled.

The Steelers' final offensive play of the game was all Pickett. The rookie avoided the rush, moved to his left, reset and fired a perfect pass to Harris, who was blanketed by Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith in the end zone. It was the type of play that displayed Pickett's potential.

"We do so many two-minute drives in practice, and you see the moxie in our quarterback," outside linebacker T.J. Watt said. "We've seen our guys go out and ball out in practice all season long.

"We weren't surprised."

On the game-winning drive, Pickett completed 5 of 6 attempts for 64 yards and a TD. It marked the Steelers' third fourth-quarter comeback with the rookie under center and the fourth game-winning drive in his young career.

"I think it's just confidence that I had in myself is showing up on the field, and I think guys are starting to feel that, which is always good," Pickett said. "Going into the huddle and seeing how confident everyone is, as a quarterback, you know they have a lot of belief in you, and I have a lot of belief in those guys in the huddle. So, when that is there, you definitely have a shot."

The Steelers' heroics in Baltimore gave them a shot at the postseason. Moving to 8-8 heading into Week 18, Pittsburgh would qualify for the postseason with a victory over the Browns, a Patriots loss to the Bills and a Dolphins loss to the Jets. While it remains a long shot for the Steelers to turn their 2-6 start into a playoff run, it's not wild to see it happening.

The Browns played their best game under Deshaun Watson in Week 17 but aren't exactly a scary opponent to end the season. The Dolphins have significant injury issues at quarterback and could be starting a seventh-round rookie with the postseason on the line. And the Patriots already lost to the Bills by double-digits once this season -- the key might be whether Buffalo is still chasing the No. 1 seed when the game starts or elect to sit starters if their fate is wrapped up.

Whether the Steelers make the postseason or not this year, Pickett's play down the stretch offers optimism in 2023 that the young quarterback will be leading Pittsburgh on plenty of playoff runs in the future.

Related Content

news

Daniel Jones receives standing ovation from fans as Giants return to postseason: 'A special moment'

New York Giants fans serenaded Daniel Jones as the quarterback guided Big Blue to its first playoff appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Bengals game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football."

news

Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN.

news

Packers' Jaire Alexander after backing up 'fluke' talk against Justin Jefferson: 'I meant what I said'

The Green Bay Packers put together their most dominant game of the season against the Vikings to set up a win-and-in game in Week 18, riding a shutdown performance by cornerback Jaire Alexander against Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

news

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater suffers injured finger in loss vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an injured finger in Sunday's loss to New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The following are NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research.

news

Ron Rivera considering another Commanders QB change? 'We'll see'

Commanders QB Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in his return to the starting lineup on Sunday versus the Browns, and the change didn't bring the spark coach Ron Rivera had been looking for.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes third player with multiple 5K passing seasons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins Drew Brees and Tom Brady as only players with multiple 5K-yard seasons.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action.

news

Buccaneers clinch NFC South title after comeback win over Panthers

The Buccaneers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their second straight NFC South title.

news

Giants end playoff drought, clinch first postseason berth since 2016 with win over Colts

Big Blue's playoff drought is over. The New York Giants are returning the playoffs after defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE