Around the NFL

Daniel Jones receives standing ovation from fans as Giants return to postseason: 'A special moment'

Published: Jan 02, 2023 at 08:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Giants fans serenaded Daniel Jones as the quarterback guided Big Blue to its first playoff appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

With just over 7:30 left in the game, coach Brian Daboll pulled Jones off the field mid-drive. Giants fans went wild for their QB and teammates mobbed him.

"That was a special moment," Jones said of the curtain call. "A lot of guys who've put in a lot of work. We've been through, certainly, some tougher times and it feels good to be on this side of it, for sure. Special moment with those guys. Really proud of this team, proud of what we did today. Grateful to be a part of it."

It's been a heck of a turnaround for Jones. The former Duke QB struggled in bad offenses for his first three seasons, prompting the Giants to decline his fifth-year option. However, Jones found new life under Daboll, managing the turnover issues that plagued him, showing accuracy on the move and knowing when to use his elusiveness.

Sunday's playoff-clinching performance was a culmination of that development. He threw for 177 yards on 19-of-24 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions and added 91 rushing yards with two rushing scores. It marked Jones' third game in the 2022 season with at least two passing TDs and zero INTs; he had no such games the previous two seasons.

Jones' play now puts the onus on the Big Blue front office to ensure both he and Saquon Barkley are re-signed this offseason.

The Giants entered the season with few expecting a playoff berth in Daboll's first season. And while they remain in the nascent stages of the new regime, they can continue to build on the fly while celebrating a postseason appearance.

"Let's be honest, no one besides the men and women in that facility gave us a chance to accomplish this," Barkley said. "We just stuck to the script, kept believing in each other and gave us the opportunity. And we did it."

Related Content

news

Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'

After rookie QB Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a second straight game-winning TD drive against the Ravens, his teammates and coach praised his development throughout the course of the season.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Bengals game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football."

news

Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN.

news

Packers' Jaire Alexander after backing up 'fluke' talk against Justin Jefferson: 'I meant what I said'

The Green Bay Packers put together their most dominant game of the season against the Vikings to set up a win-and-in game in Week 18, riding a shutdown performance by cornerback Jaire Alexander against Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

news

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater suffers injured finger in loss vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an injured finger in Sunday's loss to New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The following are NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research.

news

Ron Rivera considering another Commanders QB change? 'We'll see'

Commanders QB Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in his return to the starting lineup on Sunday versus the Browns, and the change didn't bring the spark coach Ron Rivera had been looking for.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes third player with multiple 5K passing seasons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins Drew Brees and Tom Brady as only players with multiple 5K-yard seasons.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action.

news

Buccaneers clinch NFC South title after comeback win over Panthers

The Buccaneers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their second straight NFC South title.

news

Giants end playoff drought, clinch first postseason berth since 2016 with win over Colts

Big Blue's playoff drought is over. The New York Giants are returning the playoffs after defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE