 Skip to main content
Advertising

The Schein Nine

My favorite moves of NFL free agency frenzy: Ravens, Falcons, Jets among nine teams deserving praise

Published: Mar 21, 2024 at 04:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

Contributing Columnist

March Madness is underway!

No, not the NCAA tournament. The NFL offseason! Color me obsessed.

Keenan Allen is a Bear, and it's awesome. Patrick Queen jumped from Baltimore to Pittsburgh, adding more fuel to the intense fire of my favorite rivalry in the league. The Rams brilliantly took care of their offensive line. And don't sleep on what Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley mean for Brian Callahan's new-look offense in Tennessee.

That's just a little taste of this month's head-spinning roster reconstruction. It's an exciting time in the football world. 'Tis the season for legit optimism. So I'm here to spread more joy across the NFL landscape.

Here are my favorite moves so far this offseason, Schein Nine style.

1) Ravens sign running back royalty

Derrick Henry's relocation to Baltimore is sheer perfection on so many levels. Talk about the rich getting richer ... The Ravens led the league in rushing last season, after all. And now they just added "King Henry" to flank reigning MVP Lamar Jackson? That's a marquee move that we, the general football-watching public, wanted to see! And so did the running back himself.

Henry popped on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein On Sports," after the deal came together last week. He stated that Baltimore was a place he wanted to be and "a perfect match." Indeed it is. Henry's dominant, physical style is made for the "Play like a Raven" mantra. Baltimore needed to change the conversation after the disheartening home loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. Yes, the defense has been terrific for years and Lamar remains one of the most special talents in football today. But Eric DeCosta, John Harbaugh and Co. couldn't just run it back in the coming season. They needed something new and exciting. Henry is exactly that.

The running back is motivated to make a run at a ring, and this Ravens squad clearly has the makeup of a true Super Bowl contender. I don't want to hear about Henry turning 30 this past January. He's been the runner-up in the rushing race in each of the past two seasons, and if you haven't noticed by now, the 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is just built different. Not to mention, Jackson will be even more comfortable in Year 2 with Todd Monken as his offensive coordinator -- which is a frightening thought for the rest of the league -- meaning the Ravens won't need to overwork their new RB1. Carry the ball 15 times a game, move the chains, score touchdowns and close out wins in the fourth quarter. This is really a match made in heaven.

Related Links

2) Falcons sign Kirk Cousins

You like that?! Yes, I love it! I speculated about this potential pairing for months, and now it's real!

As I've said many, many times before, Kirk Cousins sits in the 8-to-16 range in quarterback power rankings, depending on the week. Oftentimes, he's squarely in the top 12. And Captain Kirk represents a monster upgrade over the haphazard play we saw at the position in Atlanta last year. Cousins is a leader in the locker room and community. I cannot wait to see the quarterback's rapport with the underrated Drake London, as well as newly acquired receivers Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore. He will maximize tight end Kyle Pitts (finally!) and make this offense hum. Bijan Robinson will no longer be a shiny hood ornament; the do-it-all back will be a weekly game-changer. Cousins will have new Falcons OC Zac Robinson calling plays from the Shanahan/O'Connell system in which he thrived.

Atlanta has big-time talent. I dig the Jessie Bates-led defense, too. And I loved the Raheem Morris hire. Signing Cousins is the masterstroke that brings it all together. This is the kind of move that will allow the Falcons to win the NFC South and emerge as a top-four team in the conference.

3) Chiefs recommit to Chris Jones

Congrats to Kansas City on winning another title? Should I eliminate the question mark? I'm Ron Burgundy?

Travis Kelce is a legend, but Chris Jones is higher on the list of reasons why the Chiefs keep winning Super Bowls. No, I'm not worried about his age. He's not even 30 yet, and defensive tackle is a position where the cream of the crop can age gracefully. Jones remains dominant. He makes the biggest plays in the biggest spots. Remember the second-and-9 at Buffalo late in the Divisional Round win, before Tyler Bass' missed field goal? How about the third-down pressure on Brock Purdy in overtime of the Super Bowl, forcing San Francisco to settle for a field goal?

Mahomes. Jones. Kelce. Reid. Spags. Veach. What a core. Who's ready to hoist another Lombardi?

4) Giants trade for Brian Burns, part ways with Saquon Barkley

This Brian Burns trade was an absolute heist. A second-round pick, a fifth-rounder and a Day 3 pick swap in exchange for a premier pass rusher? Remember when Carolina reportedly turned down an offer of two first-round picks for Burns back in October of 2022? Whoops.

Giants GM Joe Schoen needed to add dudes on defense. Burns is a flat-out pass-rushing stud. Yes, his production dipped a bit last year following Pro Bowl campaigns in 2021 and '22. In fairness, the 2023 Panthers were a total mess. Burns is a game-changer. The Giants will now team him up with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence on the defensive front. That's dreamy. And it will allow New York to blitz less, solving one of the big problems with last year's downtrodden unit. This was a savvy move, but it wasn't the only decision to praise.

The Giants were smart to not pay Saquon Barkley. For a team in transition that doesn't have a proven franchise quarterback, a highly paid running back is a luxury item. It made sense for the Eagles to add Barkley. He's a key cog on a loaded machine that should contend in 2024. The Giants took some heat because Barkley went to the hated division rivals. Whatever. Big Blue's management did the right thing here, not bowing to public opinion.

5) Texans add Danielle Hunter, Joe Mixon

Following the remarkable 2023 debuts of quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans, I really think the Texans are ready to take the AFC by storm. And I love when young teams that are close truly go for it, making moves to legitimately level up and bang with the big boys.

It goes without saying that an edge-rushing duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. will benefit the Texans in a hypothetical playoff game against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs. You don't need me to tell you that Joe Mixon is a clear upgrade at running back, someone who can run on Kansas City's defense.

This team is for real. Get used to Houston being squarely in the mix of a loaded AFC championship hunt. The Texans have the quarterback, the coach and the clear will to continue getting better.

6) Buccaneers run it back

I had Lavonte David on my SiriusXM radio show before the start of free agency, and the longtime Bucs star laid it out to me. Per the linebacker:

  • Mike Evans needed to remain in Tampa, as the veteran wideout's still playing like a star (and future Hall of Famer).
  • The Buccaneers couldn't mess around with quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose strong leadership and play energized the entire building throughout last year's playoff campaign.
  • Antoine Winfield Jr. could NOT hit the open market, as one of the best safeties in the game at age 25.
  • And as for David himself? The Bucs stalwart deeply desired to stay in Tampa, loving the city, the team and the idea of playing for one franchise during his entire career.

Check. Check. Check. And check. Take a bow, Jason Licht. I love it.

7) Packers sign Josh Jacobs, Xavier McKinney

GM Brian Gutekunst did yeoman's work on the first day of the negotiating period, stealing RB Josh Jacobs away from the Raiders and pouncing on an emerging star at safety in former Giant Xavier McKinney. I was pleasantly surprised because, as more of a draft-and-develop operation through the years, Green Bay hasn't typically been too active in the pursuit of high-profile free agents. Two historic exceptions: Reggie White and Charles Woodson. Talking to Woodson on SiriusXM last week, he laughed at Jacobs following in his footsteps, leaving the Silver & Black for the Pack. And he raved about Green Bay's moves.

I think Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the sport today. McKinney, still just 24 years old, could become a household name in Titletown.

8) Raiders hand Christian Wilkins the BAG

The Raiders lost Josh Jacobs, but they gained a true game-wrecker on the other side of the ball. I don't want this signing to get lost in the shuffle of the free agency frenzy. Not that Christian Wilkins, a monster of a man and menace at defensive tackle, could ever get lost. And shoot, he just signed a $110 million contract, for God's sake. But I still feel like the move isn't getting the attention it deserves.

Wilkins, who's fresh of a dynamic nine-sack campaign in Miami, is worth every single penny. He's a disruptive force who was born to be a Raider. Putting him on the same defensive front as Maxx Crosby is nightmare fuel for opposing offenses.

9) Jets add four offensive starters and a legit backup quarterback

I know, I know: Mike Williams is coming off a torn ACL. But he suffered the injury way back in September, meaning he should already be relatively far along in the recovery process. I love him as a complement to young stud Garrett Wilson. Williams is a beast with great hands, height and route-running ability. Wilson has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, despite playing with a series of underwhelming quarterbacks. The Jets could boast a top-five receiving duo in 2024, especially with the man returning under center.

Yes, this is a dream for a healthy Aaron Rodgers. And so is getting three new veteran starters on the offensive line.

Tyron Smith, like Williams, signed a one-year contract for this all-in season in New York. Also like Williams, Smith's a star who just needs to stay healthy. If the 33-year-old left tackle plays 14 games, that's a win. Joe Douglas also nabbed OT Morgan Moses and OG John Simpson to start up front. Suddenly, Gang Green has a viable O-line.

All of that wise wheeling and dealing gives Douglas options with the No. 10 overall pick. One of the Big Three receivers might fall to the Jets. Or they could take the initiative and go YOLO, as our guy Daniel Jeremiah just projected, trading up for Marvin Harrison Jr. They can take an offensive tackle, to build depth and long-term stability at the position. Or maybe Douglas wants to add more to a great defense. It's all possible.

Meanwhile, Tyrod Taylor is the ultimate insurance policy if Rodgers gets hurt again. The veteran signal-caller is an obvious upgrade from the overmatched backups New York rolled out last season.

Nobody wants to hear it, but the Jets absolutely should make the playoffs. Everything that we thought could happen with this franchise last season should be in play for 2024.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL offseason: My ranking of the top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade

As is the case every offseason, quarterback movement will have an enormous impact on league hierarchy. With that in mind, Adam Schein provides his ranking of the top nine signal-callers available via free agency, draft or trade. How do the college prospects stack up against the NFL vets?
news

Big-picture takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs are a dynasty, Kyle Shanahan isn't stupid and more

Are the Kansas City Chiefs officially a dynasty? Is Andy Reid on the Coaching Mount Rushmore? Was Kyle Shanahan's overtime decision inexplicable? In the wake of a thrilling Super Bowl, Adam Schein provides nine big-picture takeaways.
news

Patrick Mahomes is king, Brock Purdy just wins and the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL

As we transition from the Divisional Round to Championship Sunday, Adam Schein is bubbling over with takes. Which team is the NFL's best? Which star player is simply inevitable? And who possesses the clutch gene? Find the answers in this edition of the Schein Nine.
news

NFL truth be told: Cowboys and Eagles need change; Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield deserve flowers

What's next for the Cowboys and Eagles after both NFC East teams bailed out of the playoffs in humiliating fashion? Are the NFC North upstarts in Green Bay and Detroit for real? Is Josh Allen poised to knock off Patrick Mahomes? Adam Schein provides nine undeniable NFL truths.
news

Who will win Super Bowl LVIII? Ranking 9 most likely NFL champions as 2023 regular season winds down

As the 2023 NFL regular season comes to a close, it's time to start thinking about how the playoffs could transpire -- and specifically, who will win Super Bowl LVIII? Adam Schein ranks the nine most likely teams to lift the Lombardi Trophy next month in Las Vegas.
news

49ers still NFC's team to beat? Chiefs broken? Bills poised to leapfrog Dolphins? Hot takes on hot topics!

Is San Francisco still the NFC team to beat? Are the Chiefs broken beyond repair? Will Buffalo leapfrog Miami to take the AFC East? With just two weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, Adam Schein provides his hottest takes on the hottest topics.
news

Stretch-run fun! Jake Browning, DeMeco Ryans, Buccaneers among NFL underdogs I'm rooting for

How can you NOT enjoy Jake Browning fully seizing an opportunity in Cincinnati? As we hit the stretch run of the 2023 NFL regular season, Adam Schein spotlights nine underdogs to root for: two coaches, three teams and four players. 
news

Predictions for 2023 regular season's final quarter: Dak Prescott wins MVP; Bills and Rams hit playoffs

Which team will earn the NFC's No. 1 overall seed? Do the Bills make the playoffs? How about the Steelers? And who takes home MVP honors? Adam Schein provides nine predictions for the final quarter of the 2023 NFL regular season.
news

NFL playoff picture: Bubble teams I love/like/loathe

With five weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the playoff race is really heating up. Who'll make it? Who'll fall short? And who's worth rooting for? Adam Schein identifies the bubble teams he loves, likes ... and loathes.
news

NFL FACT OR FICTION: Eagles = NFC team to beat? Jalen Hurts the MVP front-runner? Broncos for real?

Are the reigning NFC champion Eagles still the team to beat in the conference? Is Jalen Hurts truly the MVP front-runner? Do the surging Broncos have real staying power? At a critical juncture in the 2023 NFL season, Adam Schein assesses nine emerging takes, separating fact from fiction.
news

Kyler Murray headlines 9 NFL quarterbacks with the most to prove down the stretch of the 2023 season

As we head down the back stretch of the 2023 NFL season, which quarterbacks have the most to prove? Adam Schein spotlights nine individuals, including a rookie, a journeyman and a nine-time Pro Bowler. Who ranks No. 1?