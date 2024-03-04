Buccaneers, WR Mike Evans agree to terms on two-year, $52 million deal

Even as Evans hit 30 years old last season, he didn't slow down, generating 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns, which tied for most in the NFL. Those numbers could have been even better if former offensive coordinator Dave Canales had force-fed him the ball. In the Bucs' Divisional Round playoff loss in Detroit, Evans went for a whopping 147 yards on eight catches with a touchdown.

While the Bucs repeatedly said that they wanted Evans back this offseason, there was some sense that the veteran could price himself out of Tampa at this stage of his career. The club has several high-profile free agents, including safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (potential franchise tag) and quarterback Baker Mayfield.