Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles: Re-signing Baker Mayfield 'extremely high priority'

He's been complimentary of the Bucs, going as far to say that the squad has the "upper hand," but also letting it be known that he's hoping to have wide receiver Mike Evans back, as well.

"Mike deserves to be a Buccaneer for life," Mayfield said ahead of the Super Bowl.

It's a sentiment Bowles agrees with after Evans turned in his 10th 1,000-yard season to begin his career in 2023, which included a league-high 13 touchdowns.

"He had a career year last year," Bowles said of Evans. "Obviously, he had a heck of a year and he's been doing it for a decade now, and obviously, we want him to retire as a Buc and everything we're trying to do. Put all our resources to sign him back as well because Mike is great for the community. He's great for the team. He's great for the guys, and he's a heck of a ball player."

Obviously, it's not as easy as wanting to have a your Pro Bowl quarterback and wide receiver back, especially with other impending free agents, such as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White. Bowles and Tampa have already made the tough decision to move on from pass rusher Shaquil Barrett.