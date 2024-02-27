Buccaneers releasing two-time Pro Bowl OLB Shaq Barrett

"It's never a seamless move," Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday on Good Morning Football after news of Barrett's release. "It's always, you know, from a personal side, you get very close to these guys as well as they do the coaches, and you have a relationship that never goes away. From a business side, in order for us to get better and bring in new talent and upgrade the team, we have to get some of these things done, and they're hard decisions, but Shaq has been great for us over the past five years. He came in, he made a heck of a name for himself. He's one of the best human beings you could ever meet, and he's still got some great playing abilities left in him."