Buccaneers OLB Lavonte David not open to joining new team in free agency: 'I do want to retire a Buc'

Despite his age, David has continued to produce at a high rate in recent years, putting together one of his strongest seasons in 2023 as he helped the Buccaneers to an NFC South crown and playoff win.

David finished the year having played 17 of a possible 19 games, including two in the postseason. He had 134 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, all his best totals since at least 2016, also tacking on five passes defensed and a forced fumble.

" It definitely was a fun year for me, playing at that type of level at 33 years old," David said. "A lot of people don't expect that but me, my whole mindset is as long as I'm feeling good I'm going to go out there and do my thing."

David is poised to enter free agency in March, having signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last spring to continue his tenure with the organization. The hope is that he can avoid joining the FA market once again, and he and the Bucs are able to come to a new agreement in the next few weeks to avoid parting ways.

While David has now made it clear where he stands in terms of wanting to be back, he recognized that it takes two to tango, and the Buccaneers will have to do their own evaluations to determine whether bringing him back for at least another year is mutually beneficial.

With Friday's announcement of the upcoming season's official salary cap, the Bucs currently are estimated to have over $40 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, but they also have to consider the cost of bringing back other valued pending free agents, including wide receiver Mike Evans, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"I mean we haven't really spoken about that but we know how it goes right now," David said. "I'm 12 years in, I know how the game goes, they know. I just go from there. Whenever they're ready, they'll reach out.

"Right now I'm just trying to keep myself ready, try to stay ready, and just get my body back feeling good because when you're off for a long time then it's harder to get back in shape or whatever it may be. To answer your question, no we haven't talked but I'm sure conversations will come up soon."