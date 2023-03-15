Lavonte David returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one-year, $7 million deal

The pact keeps David in Tampa for his 12th season. Despite turning 33 years old in January, David remains a proficient linebacker. In 2022 he generated 124 tackles and three sacks in 17 games for the NFC South champs.

A three-down backer, David is a sure tackler and excellent in coverage. His 88.5 PFF coverage grade in 2022 was tops among linebackers and second among all defenders. David is one of three players with 500-plus tackles and 50-plus tackles for loss since 2018 (Ravens' Roquan Smith and Saints' Demario Davis), per NFL Research.