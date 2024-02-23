 Skip to main content
NFL salary cap set at $255.4M per team for 2024 regular season

Published: Feb 23, 2024 at 01:22 PM
Kevin Patra

The NFL salary cap has taken a historic leap for the 2024 season.

The league announced on Friday that the salary cap will be $255.4 million per club in 2024.

The figure marks an unprecedented $30-plus million rise over last season's cap, which totaled $224.8 million.

Per the NFL, on top of the record salary cap, there will be an additional $74 million per club payment for player benefits, which includes performance-based pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4 million per team -- more than $10.5 billion league-wide.

The giant leap in the salary cap is partially the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as significant new media deals coinciding with recent regular season and playoff expansion.

The cap has skyrocketed over the past 14 seasons, escalating each season outside of the COVID-19-affected year (2021).

NFL salary cap over the years

Table inside Article
Year Salary Cap
2011 $120.375M
2012 $120.6M
2013 $123M
2014 $133M
2015 $143.28M
2016 $155.27M
2017 $167M
2018 $177.2M
2019 $188.2M
2020 $198.2M
2021 $182.5M
2022 $208.2M
2023 $224.8M
2024 $255.4M

The boost in the cap is significantly more than projections most were working off of (in the $242 million range). Clubs marred in salary cap trouble got significant relief, while those above the threshold have even more money to spend.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 13, when the new league year begins, to get under the salary cap before the free agency period officially opens.

Along with the announcement of the 2024 salary cap, the league also locked in franchise and transition tag numbers, sending out a memo to teams on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Nonexclusive Rights Franchise Players

Table inside Article
Position CPA Tenders
Quarterback $ 38,301,000
Running back $ 11,951,000
Wide receiver $ 21,816,000
Tight end $ 12,693,000
Offensive lineman $ 20,985,000
Defensive end $ 21,324,000
Defensive tackle $ 22,102,000
Linebacker $ 24,007,000
Cornerback $ 19,802,000
Safety $ 17,123,000
Kicker/punter $ 5,984,000

Transition Players

Table inside Article
Position CPA Tenders
Quarterback $ 34,367,000
Running back $ 9,765,000
Wide receiver $ 19,766,000
Tight end $ 10,878,000
Offensive linemen $ 19,040,000
Defensive end $ 19,076,000
Defensive tackle $ 18,491,000
Linebacker $ 19,971,000
Cornerback $ 17,215,000
Safety $ 13,815,000
Kicker/punter $ 5,433,000

