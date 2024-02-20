2024 NFL franchise tag primer: Candidates to watch while window is open

Last seen getting the pressure on Brock Purdy that forced San Francisco to settle for an overtime field goal in the Super Bowl, Jones is a critical piece for Kansas City's defense, which was the backbone of the team's championship run. Jones is coming off his second straight first-team All-Pro season. At the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, he declared, before hundreds of thousands of witnesses, that he “ain't going nowhere, baby.” Using the tag on him could be tricky, though. Because of franchise tag rules, Jones’ tag would reportedly project to be worth $32 million due to his 2023 cap number, rather than $20.7 million, the projected tag price for his position (per Over The Cap). That’s not entirely prohibitive if the Chiefs want to re-do other contracts to make it work, but it certainly makes it much less likely that Jones will get tagged. More realistically, the clock is ticking to see if Jones and the Chiefs can finally reach a long-term deal. If Jones is not tagged, the Chiefs could instead use the tag on star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who forms perhaps the best cornerback tandem in the NFL with Trent McDuffie.