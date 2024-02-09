Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins AP 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player award

Jackson separated himself from a congested pack by excelling in the biggest moments, recording 10 wins and 26 offensive touchdowns against teams with records of .500 or better, leading the NFL in both categories. In the process, he became the first quarterback with 10-plus wins in a single season against such teams since 1950, and made the Ravens the favorite to win the AFC entering the postseason.

Baltimore ultimately fell short of that goal, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in a shockingly frustrating outing for Jackson and the Ravens, who mustered just 10 points in the home defeat to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Following the loss, only one consolation prize remained for Baltimore -- MVP -- which Jackson secured on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Jackson became the second-youngest player to win multiple MVPs, sneaking past Brett Favre and Patrick Mahomes by mere months into a place behind Jim Brown, who had two MVPs in his trophy case before he'd turned 23. It's elite company, which Jackson certainly deserved to join.