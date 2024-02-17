NFL's eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Lions and Ravens top list; don't sleep on Jets

Surprise, surprise: The back-to-back champs top the list. As long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes call Kansas City home, the Chiefs will be top-tier title contenders. The combination of a future Hall of Fame head coach and quarterback puts this team in pole position. Could K.C. be the first NFL franchise to win three straight Super Bowls? It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest.





Though the current version of the Chiefs needs a few offensive upgrades on the perimeter, the ultra-talented defense can keep any game within reach for No. 15 to ultimately close it out. While the team's upcoming decisions on pending free agents Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed could impact the unit's performance, GM Brett Veach's shrewd draft maneuvers in recent years have enabled Kansas City to fortify the bullpen with capable replacements for brilliant DC Steve Spagnuolo to incorporate.





As the Chiefs embrace their role as the league's victorious villains amid a dynastic run that includes three Super Bowl wins in five seasons, the football world absolutely should expect to see Mahomes and Co. squarely in the mix for all Lombardi Trophies in the foreseeable future.