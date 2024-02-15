New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer 'not trying to reinvent the wheel' in Dallas: 'They've been pretty good'

Atop the list of players with whom Zimmer will be working is Cowboys star Micah Parsons, a do-everything linebacker who has morphed into a pass-rushing dynamo capable of wrecking games in just a handful of plays. Naturally, Parsons was the first player about whom Zimmer was asked Wednesday, but the coordinator didn't make any firm declarations about Parsons' role in his scheme.

The reason: Zimmer wants to collaborate with Parsons and the rest of his players before making promises publicly.

"Obviously, he's a terrific player," Zimmer said. "You watch him on tape and he makes some unbelievably athletic plays.

"One of the strengths I've always had is to look at players, have a vision for each player and try to figure out how we can use them in the best way. One of the things I'd hate to do right now is tell you how I'm thinking about playing him without talking to him. ... I don't think I should tell you guys first before I tell him."

Zimmer isn't arriving as a defensive savior for a woeful Dallas defense. The Cowboys finished fifth in total yards allowed and points allowed per game in 2023, serving as a generally reliable unit that complemented the Cowboys' fifth-ranked offense to propel Dallas to an NFC East title.

The pieces are there. All Zimmer needs to do is pick up where Quinn left off.

"We're not trying to reinvent the wheel here," Zimmer said. "I mean, they've been pretty good."