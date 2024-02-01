Commanders set to hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new head coach

Washington's hiring of Quinn marks the second straight instance in which the club chose a defensive-minded candidate with previous head-coaching experience for its top job, following former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, who was fired in D.C. after a 4-13 finish in 2023. Quinn spent more than five seasons in the top spot in Atlanta before he was fired during the 2020 season.

This hiring, though, seeks to address the Commanders' glaring problems on the defensive side, where Washington finished dead last in total defense in 2023, a season in which they traded not one, but both of their young edge rushers at the deadline.

The Commanders' well-documented struggles prompted Rivera to fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio during the 2023 season, leaving the coach to take over play-calling duties. The results didn't produce much of an improvement, though, and Washington is hoping the hiring of Quinn will deliver the results they so desperately seek.

Quinn will oversee a Commanders team in need of a firm answer at quarterback. Second-year passer Sam Howell finished 2023 on a low note, leading many to wonder whether he has a future with the team. They own the No. 2 overall pick and will have a prime opportunity to select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, if they so desire.