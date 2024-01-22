Mock Draft

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Rams pick QB; Bengals, Giants among 5 teams to select WRs

Published: Jan 22, 2024 at 10:54 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Washington's Rome Odunze led the nation with a school-record 1,640 receiving yards in his final collegiate season and is one of the top talents available in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Detroit when the 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25.

NOTES:

  1. As of this writing, the draft order for picks 1-28 is set. The order for picks 29-32 will be determined by postseason results. Those picks are ordered in this mock based on regular-season record, with strength of schedule as the tiebreaker.
  2. Before they enter the NFL, the nation's top draft prospects will take the field one more time in the offseason's marquee college all-star games. Tune in to NFL Network and NFL+ for live coverage of the East-West Shrine Bowl beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1, and the Reese's Senior Bowl beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

GM Ryan Poles should take the best quarterback in the draft, with or without Justin Fields on the roster. The Bears could recreate the Alex Smith-Patrick Mahomes scenario for a season (with Williams enjoying a redshirt year before taking over) or they could move on from Fields this offseason to usher in a new era with a young -- and cheap -- franchise quarterback. 

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Commanders could take Maye and sit him behind his former North Carolina teammate, Sam Howell, until he is ready to assume control as the franchise quarterback. Maye offers immense talent and potential, but with only two years of starting experience at UNC, he would benefit from an apprenticeship before taking over as QB1 down the road. 

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

If new head coach Jerod Mayo is serious about upgrading the most important position on the team, he cannot afford to bypass the Heisman Trophy winner at pick No. 3 in this exercise. The spectacular dual-threat playmaker would add some sizzle to an offense that lacked explosiveness under Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The Cardinals add a Larry Fitzgerald-like playmaker to a lineup that desperately needs a No. 1 receiver on the perimeter. The Ohio State standout is a plug-and-play prospect with superstar potential. 

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

If the Chargers are committed to upgrading the supporting cast around Justin Herbert, Bowers could be the perfect pick as a playmaking tight end. 

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

If the Giants are going to continue with Daniel Jones as their QB1, they must add a legitimate No. 1 receiver to help the quarterback thrive. As a catch-and-run specialist with superior strength and power, Odunze could make the game easier for Jones. 

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

After dealing with a season of offensive woes, the Titans prioritize the front line with the selection of Fashanu. 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

The need to upgrade the pass rush makes Turner the ideal pick at this point. The Alabama standout is an athletic speed rusher with outstanding first-step quickness. 

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

Pairing an energetic pass rusher with Montez Sweat could help the Bears' defense continue to improve under Matt Eberflus. This ultra-athletic QB hunter routinely wins with an assortment of finesse moves off the edge.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Fixing the offensive line is the top priority for GM Joe Douglas and Co. The Notre Dame standout is a Day 1 starter with strong hands and nimble feet. 

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

Adding an athletic pass rusher to the lineup will enhance the Vikings’ aggressive schemes under Brian Flores. The Florida State standout flashes double-digit potential as a sack artist. 

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

The Broncos pair Pat Surtain II with Arnold, a polished cover corner. With exceptional instincts and awareness, the former Tide star is a scheme-friendly defensive playmaker on the perimeter. 

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Junior (RS)

Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Fuaga is a mauler/brawler with the size, strength and nastiness to help the Raiders dominate the point of attack.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

The Saints’ uncertainty at offensive tackle could lead the team to take another player at the position in Round 1. Latham is a massive brawler with the strength, power and length to punish defenders in the run game. 

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

Michael Pittman Jr.’s impending free agency could ultimately force GM Chris Ballard to take a No. 1 receiver early in the draft. Nabers is a baller with the ability to shine as a featured playmaker in the Colts’ scheme. 

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

Fixing the defense is a must for Seattle after the unit struggled down the stretch. Murphy is a disruptive interior presence with the speed and quickness to dominate against the run or pass. 

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
T'Vondre Sweat
T'Vondre Sweat
Texas · DT · Senior

After watching the defense crumble over the second half of the season, the Jaguars are intent on upgrading the front line. Sweat is a massive interior defender with the strength, power and heavy hands to snuff out the run at the point of attack. 

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

The potential loss of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in free agency could force the Bengals to take an offensive weapon early in the draft. Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size and ball skills to thrive as a WR2 opposite Ja’Marr Chase

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Oregon · QB · Senior

As Matthew Stafford heads toward his age-36 season, the Rams could target his eventual replacement early in the 2024 draft. Nix’s experience and maturity fits a locker room that takes a business-like approach to preparation. 

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

A commitment to retool the offense could prompt the Steelers to add a massive blocker to the lineup. Mims’ size, athleticism and movement skills make him an intriguing option for a team that excels in player development. 

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · IOL · Junior

Beefing up the line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts. 

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

The Eagles’ secondary woes will force GM Howie Roseman to address the situation in the draft. Wiggins is an athletic freak with the tools to flourish early in his career. 

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OL · Senior

With C.J. Stroud blossoming into a franchise quarterback, the Texans must make a concerted effort to keep him protected. Fautanu would give the team the flexibility to reshuffle the O-line and put its five best pass protectors in front of the emerging superstar. 

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Senior

The Cowboys must prepare for left tackle Tyron Smith’s eventual departure. Guyton is ideally suited to play on the right side, but his presence would give the 'Boys options for a potential reshuffle if Smith leaves Dallas this offseason. 

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

Adding a dynamic cover corner would upgrade the Packers’ depth in the defensive backfield. McKinstry flashes CB1 skills, but needs some time to refine his technique before assuming that role as a pro. 

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Keon Coleman
Keon Coleman
Florida State · WR · Junior

Mike Evans’ age (will turn 31 before next season) and impending free agency pushes WR1 to the top of the Buccaneers’ needs list. Coleman is a pass-catching phenom with outstanding ball skills and leaping ability. 

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan
Arizona · OT · Senior

The Cardinals commit to building up the front line. Morgan is a gritty player with the potential to fill a role on the interior or outside at tackle. 

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior

Sean McDermott loves versatile defensive backs with instincts and a high football IQ. DeJean is an A+ athlete with experience at multiple positions in the secondary. 

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kris Jenkins
Kris Jenkins
Michigan · DT · Junior (RS)

The Chiefs’ surging defense has thrived with a collection of young players slotted into prominent roles. Jenkins is an intriguing prospect with the bloodlines -- his father, Kris Sr., was a four-time Pro Bowler -- and physical tools to blossom into a star. 

Pick
30
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

The Lions need to find a complementary pass rusher to place opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Robinson is a freak athlete. 

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

The sensational MAC standout possesses the prototypical dimensions and playmaking attributes to flourish for the 49ers. 

Pick
32
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Bralen Trice
Bralen Trice
Washington · Edge · Senior

The Ravens have a knack for selecting prospects who outperform their athletic-testing numbers. Trice is a standout football player with the polished pass-rushing skills to create problems for blockers.

