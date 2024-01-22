Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Rams pick QB; Bengals, Giants among 5 teams to select WRs

Here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Detroit when the 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25.
NOTES:
- As of this writing, the draft order for picks 1-28 is set. The order for picks 29-32 will be determined by postseason results. Those picks are ordered in this mock based on regular-season record, with strength of schedule as the tiebreaker.
- Before they enter the NFL, the nation's top draft prospects will take the field one more time in the offseason's marquee college all-star games. Tune in to NFL Network and NFL+ for live coverage of the East-West Shrine Bowl beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1, and the Reese's Senior Bowl beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3.
GM Ryan Poles should take the best quarterback in the draft, with or without Justin Fields on the roster. The Bears could recreate the Alex Smith-Patrick Mahomes scenario for a season (with Williams enjoying a redshirt year before taking over) or they could move on from Fields this offseason to usher in a new era with a young -- and cheap -- franchise quarterback.
The Commanders could take Maye and sit him behind his former North Carolina teammate, Sam Howell, until he is ready to assume control as the franchise quarterback. Maye offers immense talent and potential, but with only two years of starting experience at UNC, he would benefit from an apprenticeship before taking over as QB1 down the road.
If new head coach Jerod Mayo is serious about upgrading the most important position on the team, he cannot afford to bypass the Heisman Trophy winner at pick No. 3 in this exercise. The spectacular dual-threat playmaker would add some sizzle to an offense that lacked explosiveness under Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
The Cardinals add a Larry Fitzgerald-like playmaker to a lineup that desperately needs a No. 1 receiver on the perimeter. The Ohio State standout is a plug-and-play prospect with superstar potential.
If the Chargers are committed to upgrading the supporting cast around Justin Herbert, Bowers could be the perfect pick as a playmaking tight end.
If the Giants are going to continue with Daniel Jones as their QB1, they must add a legitimate No. 1 receiver to help the quarterback thrive. As a catch-and-run specialist with superior strength and power, Odunze could make the game easier for Jones.
After dealing with a season of offensive woes, the Titans prioritize the front line with the selection of Fashanu.
The need to upgrade the pass rush makes Turner the ideal pick at this point. The Alabama standout is an athletic speed rusher with outstanding first-step quickness.
Pairing an energetic pass rusher with Montez Sweat could help the Bears' defense continue to improve under Matt Eberflus. This ultra-athletic QB hunter routinely wins with an assortment of finesse moves off the edge.
Fixing the offensive line is the top priority for GM Joe Douglas and Co. The Notre Dame standout is a Day 1 starter with strong hands and nimble feet.
Adding an athletic pass rusher to the lineup will enhance the Vikings’ aggressive schemes under Brian Flores. The Florida State standout flashes double-digit potential as a sack artist.
The Broncos pair Pat Surtain II with Arnold, a polished cover corner. With exceptional instincts and awareness, the former Tide star is a scheme-friendly defensive playmaker on the perimeter.
Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a team that wants to control the trenches. Fuaga is a mauler/brawler with the size, strength and nastiness to help the Raiders dominate the point of attack.
The Saints’ uncertainty at offensive tackle could lead the team to take another player at the position in Round 1. Latham is a massive brawler with the strength, power and length to punish defenders in the run game.
Michael Pittman Jr.’s impending free agency could ultimately force GM Chris Ballard to take a No. 1 receiver early in the draft. Nabers is a baller with the ability to shine as a featured playmaker in the Colts’ scheme.
Fixing the defense is a must for Seattle after the unit struggled down the stretch. Murphy is a disruptive interior presence with the speed and quickness to dominate against the run or pass.
After watching the defense crumble over the second half of the season, the Jaguars are intent on upgrading the front line. Sweat is a massive interior defender with the strength, power and heavy hands to snuff out the run at the point of attack.
The potential loss of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in free agency could force the Bengals to take an offensive weapon early in the draft. Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size and ball skills to thrive as a WR2 opposite Ja’Marr Chase.
As Matthew Stafford heads toward his age-36 season, the Rams could target his eventual replacement early in the 2024 draft. Nix’s experience and maturity fits a locker room that takes a business-like approach to preparation.
A commitment to retool the offense could prompt the Steelers to add a massive blocker to the lineup. Mims’ size, athleticism and movement skills make him an intriguing option for a team that excels in player development.
Beefing up the line could help the Dolphins upgrade an offense that struggled against physical defensive fronts.
The Eagles’ secondary woes will force GM Howie Roseman to address the situation in the draft. Wiggins is an athletic freak with the tools to flourish early in his career.
With C.J. Stroud blossoming into a franchise quarterback, the Texans must make a concerted effort to keep him protected. Fautanu would give the team the flexibility to reshuffle the O-line and put its five best pass protectors in front of the emerging superstar.
The Cowboys must prepare for left tackle Tyron Smith’s eventual departure. Guyton is ideally suited to play on the right side, but his presence would give the 'Boys options for a potential reshuffle if Smith leaves Dallas this offseason.
Adding a dynamic cover corner would upgrade the Packers’ depth in the defensive backfield. McKinstry flashes CB1 skills, but needs some time to refine his technique before assuming that role as a pro.
Mike Evans’ age (will turn 31 before next season) and impending free agency pushes WR1 to the top of the Buccaneers’ needs list. Coleman is a pass-catching phenom with outstanding ball skills and leaping ability.
The Cardinals commit to building up the front line. Morgan is a gritty player with the potential to fill a role on the interior or outside at tackle.
Sean McDermott loves versatile defensive backs with instincts and a high football IQ. DeJean is an A+ athlete with experience at multiple positions in the secondary.
The Chiefs’ surging defense has thrived with a collection of young players slotted into prominent roles. Jenkins is an intriguing prospect with the bloodlines -- his father, Kris Sr., was a four-time Pro Bowler -- and physical tools to blossom into a star.
The Lions need to find a complementary pass rusher to place opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Robinson is a freak athlete.
The sensational MAC standout possesses the prototypical dimensions and playmaking attributes to flourish for the 49ers.
The Ravens have a knack for selecting prospects who outperform their athletic-testing numbers. Trice is a standout football player with the polished pass-rushing skills to create problems for blockers.