2024 East-West Shrine Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

2) Playmakers to keep an eye on

The Shrine Bowl hit a home run in landing Flowers last season, but last year's game also featured Cowboys second-round tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and Pacheco was one of the clear standouts from the 2022 event. With that in mind, I wanted to highlight three players who caught my eye when perusing the rosters -- one at each skill-position spot.

At running back, there's one name that would stick out to most NFL fans, even those who are behind on their draft homework: Frank Gore Jr. The son of the five-time Pro Bowl back of the same name, Gore carved out his own path at Southern Miss and seemingly improved with each passing season.

The 5-8, 195-pound Gore doesn't possess the rare power and vision his father once did, but he's tough, instinctive and is an effective receiver. He'll surely be a popular player to track during the week.

Virginia's Malik Washington is a wide receiver who can make some noise at the Shrine Bowl. Washington was a bit overlooked last season on a 3-9 team, but the Northwestern transfer led the FBS in receptions (110) and ranked fourth in receiving yards (1,426). He's built a bit like a running back at 5-8 and 194 pounds, but fits the mold of the shifty, multi-tool weapon many NFL offenses are employing these days. Interestingly, he reminded me a bit of another former Cavaliers receiver, Olamide Zaccheaus, when I watched him. They're very similar dimensions and even wore the same uniform number (4) at UVA.

We'll see if Ja'Tavion Sanders can play or not after dealing with an ankle injury this past season, but the Texas product is the top tight end on the roster -- and one of the better overall prospects, regardless of position. The 6-4, 243-pounder is uniquely gifted, averaging 15.2 yards per catch in the 2023 campaign for the College Football Playoff semifinalist Longhorns. (Sanders' teammate, RB Jonathon Brooks, is also scheduled to be at the Shrine Bowl for interviews, but he's still rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in November.)

I also wanted to throw in two defensive playmakers for good measure.

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is among the more intriguing prospects at this year's event. He led the Aggies in tackles for loss and forced fumbles as a rangy, run-and-chase LB who could fit a fast-flow scheme.