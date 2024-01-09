2024 NFL Draft

Thirty-four players granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL Draft after early deadline

Published: Jan 09, 2024 at 01:02 PM

A list of 34 players granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Tuesday.

With the NFL allowing draft-eligible underclassmen to participate in college all-star games in 2024, a soft deadline of Jan. 5 was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. The hard deadline for underclassmen to submit a petition to the league is Jan. 15. A list of additional players who have been granted special eligibility in accordance with the Jan. 15 deadline will be announced on Jan. 19. The 2024 draft is scheduled to be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

Each of the 34 players listed below have met the league's three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 5 early deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection:

  • Ajou Ajou, WR, Garden City C.C.
  • Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
  • Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  • Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
  • Cole Bishop, DB, Utah
  • Austin Booker, DE, Kansas
  • Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia
  • Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
  • Jonah Elliss, DE, Utah
  • Audric Estimé, RB, Notre Dame
  • Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  • Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
  • Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  • Kalen King, DB, Penn State
  • Kamari Lassiter, DB, Georgia
  • Cam Little, K, Arkansas
  • Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
  • Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  • Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
  • Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
  • Ennis Rakestraw, DB, Missouri
  • Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State
  • Jaden Shirden, RB, Monmouth (N.J.)
  • Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
  • Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  • Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami
  • Brian Thomas, WR, LSU
  • Sione Vaki, DB, Utah
  • Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
  • Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson
  • James Williams, DB, Miami
  • Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
  • Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  • Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

The following underclassman has in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that he has fulfilled his degree requirements. Consequently, he is eligible for selection:

  • Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

