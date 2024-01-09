Thirty-four players granted special eligibility for 2024 NFL Draft after early deadline

With the NFL allowing draft-eligible underclassmen to participate in college all-star games in 2024, a soft deadline of Jan. 5 was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. The hard deadline for underclassmen to submit a petition to the league is Jan. 15. A list of additional players who have been granted special eligibility in accordance with the Jan. 15 deadline will be announced on Jan. 19. The 2024 draft is scheduled to be held April 25-27 in Detroit.