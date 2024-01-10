2024 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

2) Showdown brewing between quality groups of receivers and DBs.

The one-on-one matchups between the DBs and the pass-catchers are often a fan-favorite portion of the week's practices, and NFL scouts take notice of the battles, too. This year's group of talent should provide some fireworks.

My personal choice for Senior Bowl WR1 heading into the week would be South Carolina's Xavier Legette. He has an NFL-ready frame but was often overlooked amid the Gamecocks' tough season. He's far from the only wideout who could put on a show in practices and the game, though. Some of the other receivers to watch include Georgia's Ladd McConkey, USC's Brenden Rice, Florida State's Johnny Wilson, Western Kentucky Malachi Corley and Florida's Ricky Pearsall.

McConkey is tough and savvy, able to navigate secondaries and find soft spots as a consistent producer. I expect Rice to attract a crowd all week -- after all, he's Jerry Rice's son. Brenden Rice didn't put up massive numbers at Colorado, but he became one of Caleb Williams' top targets at USC the past two seasons, catching 16 TDs.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 237 pounds, Wilson is a unicorn and could be tried as a receiver-tight end hybrid. How well he separates and blocks could more clearly reveal his future NFL position. Corley has a thick, RB-like build and a bag full of tricks in his arsenal. Pearsall is an acrobatic, big-play artist who could make some highlight plays during the week.

Standing in the receivers' way will be a quality lot of defensive backs. There are some top-100 prospects at cornerback, but this also is quietly one of the better-looking safety groups I've seen in recent years.

The safety position is bolstered by five talented underclassmen: Georgia's Javon Bullard, Miami's Kamren Kinchens, Washington State's Jaden Hicks and the Utah duo of Sione Vaki and Cole Bishop. Bullard and Kinchens might be the highest rated coming in, but keep an eye on a few others, including Maryland's Beau Brade and Oregon State's Kitan Oladapo.

Penn State's Kalen King is the one underclassman among the corners. He has enticing upside and potentially could be the highest-drafted player of this group.

Other highly rated corners include Auburn's DJ James, Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, TCU's Josh Newton, Michigan's Mike Sainristil (who had the game-sealing INT in the national championship game) and Missouri's Kris Abrams-Draine. There are some Day 2 prospects in that group, with a few who could make a Round 1 push.

3) Trenches should offer must-see battles.

The one-on-one battles between the offensive and defensive linemen in Mobile are an event within the event. The pass-rush drills during practice often attract some of the biggest crowds during the week, and this year should be no exception.

The crop of edge rushers and interior defenders looks like a very respectable one on the surface. If there's one name that stands out a bit, it's probably UCLA's Laiatu Latu. He's a power rusher with an outstanding knack for getting to the quarterback, even if he's not an elite athlete.

On the offensive side, there might not be one clear standout above the rest, but there's a crop of blockers who have a shot to be top-50 picks, including some potential first-rounders.

There are some massive OT prospects who have a chance to separate themselves in Mobile, including Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton, Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga, Arizona's Jordan Morgan and Houston's Patrick Paul. This might be one of the deepest groups of true tackles I've seen at the game in a few years.

Among the true interior blockers, two standouts include Kansas State OG Cooper Beebe and Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson. Also keep an eye on two guards, Texas A&M's Layden Robinson and UConn's Christian Haynes, and Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Beebe is a people-mover in the run game who has a lot of fans in the scouting community. Powers-Johnson has started games at center, guard and -- for real -- defensive tackle.

Speaking of the defenders, it's a solid group overall with good depth. Is there a clear-cut first-round pick heading into the week outside of Latu? That's debatable.

Edge rushers with the potential to rise during the week include Penn State's Adisa Isaac and Alabama's Christian Braswell. Both are explosive rushers with upside. They might be the two most toolsy rushers in Mobile.

Another fascinating power edge rusher is Missouri's Darius Robinson, who is coming off a big senior season. Listed by the Tigers at 6-5 and 296 pounds, will he stay on the outside or kick inside? We could see him at both spots in Mobile. Oregon's Brandon Dorlus and Alabama's Justin Eboigbe are two more multiple-technique D-linemen with upside.

The interior group might be a little deeper than normal, with Texas' massive DT T'Vondre Sweat a player to watch. Many other interior rushers include smaller gap shooters, such as Ohio State junior Michael Hall Jr., Clemson's Tyler Davis and Texas junior Byron Murphy II.