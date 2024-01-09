Michigan prevails over Washington to win 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship

2) Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards lead dominant rushing attack.

Corum was unquestionably Michigan's most effective runner this season, as he was for most of the 2022 season, even as Corum had to recover from offseason knee surgery.

But Edwards, his understudy, has just as many NFL-caliber traits as his backfield mate does. The production hasn't been there much this season, but it certainly was on Monday.

Corum led the way with 134 yards on 21 carries and the final two rushing scores of the evening. But Edwards was the guy who gave them the lead. He ran for 104 yards and two TDs on only six carries.

Edwards' NFL stock started simmering one year ago when he finished last season on a tear, roasting Ohio State for 216 yards and two TDs and then adding 304 rush yards combined against Purdue in the Big Ten title game and the semifinal playoff loss to TCU.

But the 2023 regular season took a strange turn for Edwards, who never really got unlocked. He entered Monday night with 393 rush yards and three TDs on 113 carries, including a paltry 11 yards against Alabama last week.

Edwards surpassed his Bama total on his first touch of the game, ripping off a 41-yard TD for Michigan's first score of the game. On Edwards' second touch, he scored the Wolverines' second touchdown, this time running from 46 yards out. Less than five minutes into Monday's game, he'd already notched his season high in rush yards.

Amazingly, he had only one other first-half touch and finished the night with just those six touches. Corum is the more trusted back for Harbaugh, and he has a chance to be a Kyren Williams-type of back in the NFL. But whenever Edwards chooses to enter the NFL, he has a bright future, too.

3) J.J. McCarthy flashes ability, but ups and downs remain.

If you were a J.J. McCarthy fan entering Monday, you certainly left it as one. As is typical, his stats (10 for 18 passing, 140 yards; four rushes, 31 yards) didn't pop the eyes. But McCarthy -- uneven as he was -- had just enough big plays to keep you interested.

McCarthy opened the game well (3 for 4, 55 yards) and threw one excellent deep comeback that was dropped. Then he suddenly went cold again, missing four straight passes at one stretch with a bad overthrow on third down right before half.

This is his biggest problem: the series-to-series inconsistencies. Michigan kept the door open for most of the game because they punted on four of five possessions and couldn't convert a gift INT to open the second half into a touchdown.

McCarthy was missing some contested throws, plus a few more that were batted down, although there were two clear drops that weren't on him. But right when you thought that was it, McCarthy ripped off back-to-back runs of 22 and 12 yards. He made enough throws to finish off two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. That's two clutch fourths he's had, against Alabama and Washington. Not bad.

Now we wait to see whether the junior moves on to the NFL or stays at Michigan for another season. Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to submit for special eligibility.

4) Rome Odunze came alive in the second half, but Michigan's secondary mostly held up.

The Washington receivers never quite got going Monday night, as Odunze had a strange first half and was held in check until late. In addition to the early fourth-down miss, Odunze also slipped on a route when the Huskies started gaining some momentum that could have been a great opportunity in one-on-one coverage.

He ripped off a big catch and run for a first down early in the third quarter and added a 44-yarder late when Michigan got a little turned around in coverage. But Michigan CB Will Johnson had a great game, often matched up with Odunze, and had the game-changing interception in the third quarter.

Michigan's Mike Sainristil also helped his cause. Despite a few tough plays early in the game, he was competitive all night in the run game (eight tackles) and made the game-sealing interception on a Penix overthrow late. Sainristil is a highly competitive battler who has come a long way since converting from wide receiver.