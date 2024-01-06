NFL+: The Insiders

Multiple NFL teams gathering information on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as potential coaching hire

Published: Jan 06, 2024 at 06:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Pelissero_Tom_1400x1000
by Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

Multiple NFL teams have been making calls in recent weeks to gather information about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has updated staff lists and has evaluated openings in anticipation of a potential return to pro football after Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game, sources say.

Harbaugh also recently retained agent Don Yee, who has represented high-profile NFL clients such as legendary quarterback Tom Brady and Broncos head coach Sean Payton -- another sign Harbaugh remains interested in an NFL return after interviewing for jobs the past two years.

The Chargers are believed to be among the teams at least considering speaking with Harbaugh, who turned 60 last month. The Raiders might speak with him, as well. Harbaugh has connections to other teams that could potentially make head-coaching changes, such as the Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft. And his resume easily makes him the most accomplished coach available, pending the outcome of Bill Belichick's upcoming meetings with Patriots brass following the conclusion of the regular season.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines had a frantic week, landing back in Ann Arbor early Tuesday morning after their Rose Bowl victory over Alabama in the semifinals, then jetting to Houston on Friday for the upcoming championship game against Washington. Once that game is over, Harbaugh's attention will turn back to his future -- and his NFL prospects could heat up quickly.

Related Links

Unlike current NFL assistant coaches -- who are barred under the new anti-tampering policy sent to clubs on Friday from interviewing in-person for head coaching jobs until the conclusion of divisional playoff games on Jan. 21 -- Harbaugh is free to speak with NFL teams immediately.

A former NFL quarterback, Harbaugh has won at every stop in his coaching career, including four years as the 49ers' head coach. San Francisco was 44-19-1 in that span, reaching three consecutive NFC Championship Games and making an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII, a 34-31 loss to brother John and the Ravens. (Sources say at least one notable member of that San Francisco staff, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, is likely to be part of a potential Harbaugh NFL staff in some capacity.)

Since Harbaugh arrived at his alma mater in 2015, Michigan is 88-25 -- including 39-3 since 2021, with trips to the College Football Playoff each of the past three seasons.

But there has been friction between Harbaugh and the Michigan administration, tracing in part to a school-imposed pay cut in 2021 coming off the COVID-19 season. Multiple NCAA investigations, including into allegations of an elaborate sign-stealing operation, could yield significant discipline for Harbaugh and the program -- another factor as Harbaugh sorts out his future.

Harbaugh's intrigue with returning to the NFL is well-documented. He interviewed twice for the Vikings job two years ago and with the Broncos last year; he was believed to be the favorite in Denver, but decided to stay at Michigan and the Broncos acquired Payton instead.

Asked Saturday at media day in Houston about whether he has assured Michigan's administration he will return next season, Harbaugh said in part: "There's a calendar. I'll gladly talk about the future next week. I hope to have one. How about that? A future? I hope to have one."

Sources told NFL.com last month that Harbaugh, who is under contract with Michigan through 2026, received a 10-year, $125 million contract offer from the school that would make him one of college football's highest-paid coaches, but also would require him not to accept an NFL job for the 2024 season. If he does leave for the NFL, Harbaugh wouldn't come cheap, with salaries for some top coaches now exceeding $17 million per year.

Many within the league believe Harbaugh's preferred landing spot would be the Chargers, who plan to run parallel searches for a new coach and GM after firing Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco on Dec. 15. However, sources say Harbaugh is just one of many names they're doing homework on at this time. While there are some hard decisions on older, expensive players such as Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, the presence of 25-year-old quarterback Justin Herbert is one big reason the L.A. job is attractive. The Chargers also have a new $250 million training facility opening soon in El Segundo, Calif.

The Raiders fired Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler on Oct. 31 and have been impressed with interim coach Antonio Pierce, who is 4-4 and led an upset win over the Chiefs on Christmas Day. Pierce is expected to interview for the full-time job. But owner Mark Davis also has told people for years he believes he wants a big name atop the marquee in Las Vegas, and Harbaugh certainly would fit the bill. The Raiders don't have a franchise quarterback and owe Jimmy Garoppolo another $11.25 million guaranteed in 2024. But they have an excellent stadium and training facility, an iconic brand and some superstar players. (Harbaugh also started his coaching career with the franchise as an assistant under Bill Callahan.)

The Panthers' job is also currently vacant, but sources say Carolina is unlikely to pursue Harbaugh. Other NFL head coaching jobs, including in Washington, D.C., could be open in the coming days and weeks, as well.

During previous interviews, Harbaugh was thought to only take a job that would include the hire of his preferred GM. Sources now say that's not in Harbaugh's mind. He's much more flexible than in previous years, open to a variety of structures with an acknowledgement that the structure of NFL buildings has changed since he last coached in the league.

It also remains to be seen whether Harbaugh will be on the sidelines for the start of the 2024 season, regardless of what level. Harbaugh served a school-imposed three-game suspension this season for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period and not cooperating with investigators, and he could still be further disciplined by the NCAA in that case, as well as for allegations against the program for an elaborate sign-stealing operation. Sources told NFL.com in October that the NFL is unlikely to be a safe harbor for Harbaugh and could enforce some or all of any discipline imposed by the NCAA. At this point, however, the NCAA has not ruled in either case and generally moves at a glacial pace in such matters.

Related Content

news

Chiefs stripping down playbook to get Patrick Mahomes, offense going vs. Bengals

The Chiefs whittled down their normal game plan from Andy Reid's massive playbook for today's game against the Bengals in an effort to get Patrick Mahomes and Co. humming again, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Examining factors that led to Broncos benching Russell Wilson and what's potentially next for QB

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reviews the events that led to the Denver Broncos benching quarterback Russell Wilson this past week.
news

Analyzing NFL's head coaching carousel as end of 2023 regular season looms

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero take a snapshot look at some of the NFL's hot seats and plans for three jobs that are open already, based on conversations with numerous NFL sources.
news

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers share mutual interest for return in 2024

As Tampa Bay pushes toward an NFC South title, there is mutual interest for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers to run it back in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes.
news

Jim Harbaugh weighing contract offer from Michigan that includes no-NFL clause for 2024

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently weighing a contract offer from the school that includes an NFL stipulation.
news

No indication Jets owner Woody Johnson will move on from HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas after season

Sources say there is no indication that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will make a change in the team's leadership, a signal that both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will be back for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy could be in line for contract extension after 2023 season

With the Dallas Cowboys boasting the best scoring offense in the NFL, head coach Mike McCarthy is setting himself up for a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes.
news

Jets have until Wednesday to activate Aaron Rodgers off IR; game vs. Dolphins could impact decision

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) must be activated off IR by Wednesday to have a chance to play this season, but that decision may come down to the result of Sunday's game against Miami, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes. 
news

Bill Belichick's fate not yet decided, could hinge on how Patriots finish 2023 season

The fate of Bill Belichick's fate in New England may very well hinge on how the Patriots finish the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport writes.
news

Raiders' Antonio Pierce learning from former head coaches as he aims to earn full-time job

As Antonio Pierce's on-the-job training as Raiders interim head coach continues, he's tapping into the experience of several men who have been there before.
news

Four unanswered quarterback questions heading into Sunday of Week 14

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the looming quarterback questions of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Saints QB Derek Carr, Seahawks QB Geno Smith and Browns QB Joe Flacco heading into Week 14.