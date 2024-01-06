Multiple NFL teams gathering information on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as potential coaching hire

Sources told NFL.com last month that Harbaugh, who is under contract with Michigan through 2026, received a 10-year, $125 million contract offer from the school that would make him one of college football's highest-paid coaches, but also would require him not to accept an NFL job for the 2024 season. If he does leave for the NFL, Harbaugh wouldn't come cheap, with salaries for some top coaches now exceeding $17 million per year.

Many within the league believe Harbaugh's preferred landing spot would be the Chargers, who plan to run parallel searches for a new coach and GM after firing Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco on Dec. 15. However, sources say Harbaugh is just one of many names they're doing homework on at this time. While there are some hard decisions on older, expensive players such as Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, the presence of 25-year-old quarterback Justin Herbert is one big reason the L.A. job is attractive. The Chargers also have a new $250 million training facility opening soon in El Segundo, Calif.

The Raiders fired Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler on Oct. 31 and have been impressed with interim coach Antonio Pierce, who is 4-4 and led an upset win over the Chiefs on Christmas Day. Pierce is expected to interview for the full-time job. But owner Mark Davis also has told people for years he believes he wants a big name atop the marquee in Las Vegas, and Harbaugh certainly would fit the bill. The Raiders don't have a franchise quarterback and owe Jimmy Garoppolo another $11.25 million guaranteed in 2024. But they have an excellent stadium and training facility, an iconic brand and some superstar players. (Harbaugh also started his coaching career with the franchise as an assistant under Bill Callahan.)

The Panthers' job is also currently vacant, but sources say Carolina is unlikely to pursue Harbaugh. Other NFL head coaching jobs, including in Washington, D.C., could be open in the coming days and weeks, as well.

During previous interviews, Harbaugh was thought to only take a job that would include the hire of his preferred GM. Sources now say that's not in Harbaugh's mind. He's much more flexible than in previous years, open to a variety of structures with an acknowledgement that the structure of NFL buildings has changed since he last coached in the league.