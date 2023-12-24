Jim Harbaugh weighing contract offer from Michigan that includes no-NFL clause for 2024

Michigan has also offered Harbaugh a far shorter deal worth about $11 million per year, sources say.

Harbaugh has sought out and entertained NFL interest the past several years, interviewing for the Vikings and Broncos jobs during the past two hiring cycles, respectively.

In announcing last year that he would be back in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh tweaked, well, everyone.

"People that think we've done a good job and are pleased with the job that we've done here at Michigan, they're going to be very happy to learn that we will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said in December 2022. "And for those people that don't approve of the job we've done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they'll be most likely disappointed to learn we'll be back coaching the Wolverines and in 2023."

When asked this season about his future, he has always pledged loyalty to his current job. But it's likely at least one NFL team is interested.