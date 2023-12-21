NFL QB Index, Week 16: Brock Purdy at No. 1 for first time; Baker Mayfield enters top 10

2023 stats: 2 games | 64.3 pct | 436 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 3 pass TD | 1 INT | 11 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles





This boils down to Stick being caught beneath an avalanche and realizing, in that moment, he wasn’t cut out to climb mountains. Las Vegas pressured Stick early and threw him out of his rhythm, so much that when he had two open targets directly in front of him later in the game, he instead attempted to bail out of the pocket and ran right into a sack from behind, which forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Stick didn’t appear comfortable until Las Vegas called off the dogs in the fourth quarter, a period in which Stick threw his best pass of the night – a bucket drop to Josh Palmer for a first down – and tossed two of his three otherwise meaningless touchdown passes. The combined catastrophe that saw his coach and GM fired the next day was too much for almost any quarterback to overcome, and while Stick played a role in the disastrous loss, he was far from the only guilty party. We’ll see if he can make anything out of the final three weeks.