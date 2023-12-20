Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence remains in concussion protocol

Published: Dec 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains in concussion protocol, head coach Doug Pederson announced during his Wednesday news conference.

Pederson added that Lawrence is "progressing well" ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lawrence entered concussion protocol after self-reporting symptoms following the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pederson said after the game that he believes Lawrence sustained the concussion on a play in the fourth quarter, although the Jags' star QB finished out the contest.

Lawrence still has time to clear concussion protocol before Sunday's pivotal game against the Bucs. If he isn't cleared, veteran C.J. Beathard would be in line for the start. Beathard sports a 2-12 career record and last made a start for San Francisco in Week 17, 2020.

The concussion is the latest injury Lawrence has had to deal with after battling through a high ankle sprain suffered during the Jags' Dec. 4 loss to Cincinnati. The signal-caller has never missed a start in his three-year career. He's one of two quarterbacks to start 48 games since 2021 (Patrick Mahomes). The last QB to start for the Jags besides Lawrence was Mike Glennon in Week 17, 2020.

Despite suffering a three-game losing streak, the 8-6 Jaguars remain in first place in the AFC South, holding tiebreakers over the 8-6 Colts and Texans.

