Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will enter concussion protocol following loss to Ravens

Published: Dec 18, 2023 at 12:24 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will enter concussion protocol after being evaluated following Jacksonville's 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. 

Pederson believes Lawrence sustained the concussion on a play in the fourth quarter, although the Jags star QB finished out the game.

Lawrence threw for 264 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-43 passing, with 41 rushing yards and two fumbles lost as the Jaguars dropped their third straight game to fall to 8-6. 

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

Ravens rookie RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) likely out for season

Undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell is likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Baltimore Ravens' 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh said.
news

Ravens clinch AFC's first playoff berth with win over Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 23-7, and clinched a postseason trip in the process.
news

Eagles clinch third straight playoff berth thanks to 49ers' win over Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't kicked off in Week 15, and they haven't won a game this month, but they clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.
news

Niners clinch NFC West repeat with win over Cardinals 

San Francisco's win over Arizona on Sunday clinched the NFC West title for the 49ers. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Panthers got their second win of the season, the Cowboys clinched a playoff berth before kickoff and the Texans walked off with an overtime win.
news

Cowboys clinch third straight trip to postseason following losses by Packers, Falcons

Following the Panthers' win over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon, Dallas wrapped up its third straight postseason appearance.
news

Zach Wilson ruled out with concussion in loss vs. Dolphins; Jets eliminated from playoff contention

The Jets ruled out quarterback Zach Wilson with a concussion before halftime of Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Following the defeat and a win by the Texans, New York was eliminated from playoff contention. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Seahawks on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."
news

Eagles assistant Matt Patricia to call defensive plays Monday vs. Seahawks; DC Sean Desai headed to booth

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that assistant Matt Patricia will be on the sideline calling the plays into the green dot player starting Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) downgraded to questionable vs. Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles have downgraded quarterback Jalen Hurts' status due to an illness to questionable for Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.