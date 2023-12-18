Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will enter concussion protocol following loss to Ravens

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will enter concussion protocol after being evaluated following Jacksonville's 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.

Pederson believes Lawrence sustained the concussion on a play in the fourth quarter, although the Jags star QB finished out the game.

Lawrence threw for 264 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-43 passing, with 41 rushing yards and two fumbles lost as the Jaguars dropped their third straight game to fall to 8-6.