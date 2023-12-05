Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury Monday against Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with the score tied, 28-28, and 5:25 remaining. He was deemed questionable to return.

Lawrence sustained the injury after getting stepped on by his own offensive lineman, Walker Little, during a dropback. He was then bent backward awkwardly while on the ground.

The Jags QB attempted to walk off the field but dropped back to the ground. He required help from two trainers to return to the sidelines and into the tunnel for evaluation.