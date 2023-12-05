2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots climb to No. 2 overall; Commanders hit top five

2024 NFL Draft

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS


Panthers' record: 1-11 (.535 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 14 opponent: at Saints

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, OT


Thanks to the ﻿﻿Montez Sweat﻿﻿ acquisition and extension, one pass rusher has been locked up for 2024 and beyond. However, Chicago will likely need to find another edge defender in the top half of the draft, as ﻿﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Rasheem Green﻿﻿ have not consistently pressured QBs this season and are impending free agents.


See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.

Pick
2
1
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2-10 · .531 (strength of schedule)

Biggest needs: QB, CB, TE, OT, RB

Week 14 opponent: at Steelers


The ankle injury suffered by ﻿﻿Rhamondre Stevenson﻿﻿ against the Chargers on Sunday severely depleted the Patriots' depth at running back. Veteran Zeke Elliott has been solid but not spectacular since coming aboard in August on a one-year deal, so the team needs to add youth to its backfield this offseason.

Pick
3
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
3-10 · .548

Biggest needs: CB, WR, DT, IOL, Edge

Week 14 opponent: Bye


The Cardinals have rolled with a young secondary this season, with 2023 selections ﻿﻿﻿﻿Garrett Williams﻿﻿﻿﻿ and Kei'Trel Clark, as well as undrafted rookie ﻿﻿﻿﻿Starling Thomas V﻿﻿﻿﻿, all seeing significant snaps. Finding a true stopper on the outside should be in the team's vision, though, and with six picks over the first two days of the draft, Arizona has the capital to make that happen.

Pick
4
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-9 · .503

Biggest needs: Edge, QB, OT, LB, WR

Week 14 opponent: Bye


New owner Josh Harris is expected to examine all parts of the Commanders' organization after the season. ﻿﻿﻿Sam Howell﻿﻿﻿ has performed well in spots this year, despite facing constant pressure up front, but if Harris isn't sold on the 2022 fifth-round pick, he may want "his guy" to lead the franchise. Picking at the top of the draft means all possibilities are on the table.

Pick
5
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
4-8 · .455

Week 14 opponent: vs. Lions


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
6
1
New York Giants
New York Giants
4-8 · .476

Biggest needs: RB, DT, QB, OL, WR

Week 14 opponent: vs. Packers


The Giants traded ﻿﻿﻿Leonard Williams﻿﻿﻿ at the deadline instead of extending his contract. And with veteran ﻿﻿﻿A'Shawn Robinson﻿﻿﻿ scheduled to hit free agency, they’ll need to find at least one defensive lineman in the draft to work with ﻿﻿﻿Dexter Lawrence﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿Rakeem Nunez-Roches﻿.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
4-8 · .507

Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR, Edge, RB

Week 14 opponent: at Dolphins


﻿﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Will Levis﻿﻿ are growing together this year in the hopes of becoming an elite combination in 2024. The makeup of the rest of the receiver group is yet to be determined, with former first-round pick ﻿Treylon Burks﻿ failing to live up to his draft billing and steady veterans ﻿Chris Moore﻿ and ﻿Nick Westbrook-Ikhine﻿ on expiring deals.

Pick
8
New York Jets
New York Jets
4-8 · .528

Biggest needs: OT, IOL, QB, S, WR

Week 14 opponent: vs. Texans


The Jets could have two new starting offensive tackles next year. Former first-round pick ﻿﻿Mekhi Becton﻿﻿ (2020) is due to hit free agency after the team declined to exercise his fifth-year option, and former fourth-rounders ﻿﻿Max Mitchell﻿﻿ (2022) and ﻿﻿Carter Warren﻿﻿ (2023) are unproven. General manager Joe Douglas needs to do his best to keep ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿﻿ healthy next season, and improving the offensive line would be a good start.

Pick
9
3
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
5-7 · .451

Biggest needs: OT, OG, Edge, LB, CB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Panthers


The Saints defense struggled early against the Lions, eventually giving up 142 rushing yards and allowing rookie tight end ﻿﻿Sam LaPorta﻿﻿ to post a career-best performance. The unit steadied the ship a bit in the second half, but changes are coming at the linebacker position, with free agent ﻿﻿Zack Baun﻿﻿ and others potentially looking for new homes next season.

Pick
10
1
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
5-7 · .486

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OT, IOL, RB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Vikings


The cornerback room has had a revolving door this year, with the signing of ﻿﻿﻿Jack Jones﻿﻿﻿ and the release of veterans ﻿﻿﻿Marcus Peters﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿David Long﻿﻿﻿ in recent weeks. With ﻿﻿﻿Brandon Facyson﻿﻿ a potential offseason cut candidate (he's been on IR since early September), and with ﻿﻿﻿Amik Robertson﻿﻿﻿ being an upcoming free agent, Vegas could see a complete turnover at the position in 2024.

Pick
11
2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5-7 · .514

Biggest needs: QB, IOL, LB, S, CB

Week 14 opponent: at Falcons


Veteran linebackers ﻿﻿Lavonte David﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Devin White﻿﻿ both missed Sunday's game against Carolina due to injury, as did rookie ﻿﻿SirVocea Dennis﻿﻿. ﻿﻿K.J. Britt﻿﻿ then exited the game due to a back injury, leaving the team in dire straits. Thankfully, little-used ﻿﻿J.J. Russell﻿﻿ stepped up against a poor Panthers offense, but the team will need to bolster this linebacker group if free agents David and White are not around in 2024.

Pick
12
2
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
5-7 · .521

Biggest needs: CB, RB, DT, TE, OT

Week 14 opponent: vs. Broncos


The Chargers unloaded cornerback ﻿﻿﻿J.C. Jackson﻿﻿﻿ (and his massive contract) to the Patriots earlier this year and have one of the worst passing defenses in the league. They handled an underwhelming Patriots offense this week, but one or two cornerback selections are likely in April, given the state of the team’s depth chart.

Pick
13
3
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
6-6 · .462

Biggest needs: DT, S, Edge, WR, CB

Week 14 opponent: at Chiefs


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Von Miller﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿'s recent arrest on domestic violence charges could affect his return to the team in 2024, which was already an uncertainty because of his minimal production, age (he'll turn 35 in March) and significant cap number. ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Leonard Floyd﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿A.J. Epenesa﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Shaq Lawson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ are also going to be free agents, so an infusion of young pass rushers could be on the way.

Pick
14
7
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
6-6 · .500

Biggest needs: LB, OG, S, DT, Edge

Week 14 opponent: at 49ers


﻿﻿﻿﻿Jamal Adams﻿﻿﻿﻿ has yet to play more than 12 games in a season since joining Seattle back in 2020, and ﻿﻿﻿﻿Quandre Diggs﻿﻿﻿﻿, who turns 31 in January, could be a potential cap casualty. While ﻿﻿﻿﻿Julian Love﻿﻿﻿﻿ has seen plenty of playing time this season and could take on an even greater role in 2024, he'll be entering a contract year. The Seahawks might benefit from using a middle-round pick in April to bolster the back half of their secondary with youngsters who could learn from the veterans who remain on hand.

Pick
15
3
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
6-6 · .510

Biggest needs: TE, DT, S, CB, Edge

Week 14 opponent: at Chargers


﻿﻿﻿Kareem Jackson﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿P.J. Locke﻿﻿﻿ are impending free agents, while franchise mainstay ﻿﻿﻿Justin Simmons﻿﻿﻿ will be entering a contract year in 2024. I would not be surprised if the Broncos invested a mid-round pick in a DB to compete with recent Day 3 picks ﻿﻿﻿Delarrin Turner-Yell﻿﻿﻿ and JL Skinner.

Pick
16
2
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
6-6 · .541

Biggest needs: OT, CB, Edge, LB, K

Week 14 opponent: at Ravens


﻿﻿﻿﻿Christian Rozeboom﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿Troy Reeder﻿﻿﻿﻿ have started next to ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ernest Jones﻿﻿﻿﻿ at linebacker this year at times, but neither is inked for 2024 (Rozeboom is set to be a restricted free agent). GM Les Snead could be looking for bargains on Day 3 to add depth to the second level of the defense.

Pick
17
2
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
6-6 · .559

Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, Edge

Week 14 opponent: vs. Colts


Cincinnati will be searching for a new starting right tackle if ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jonah Williams﻿﻿﻿﻿ leaves in free agency for an opportunity to play left tackle. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Orlando Brown﻿﻿﻿﻿ will likely remain ﻿﻿﻿﻿Joe Burrow﻿﻿﻿﻿'s blind-side protector in 2024, but there’s not much depth behind him -- and the Bengals can’t afford to take any chances with Burrow’s health if they want to return to the Super Bowl next year.

Pick
18
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Texans' record: 7-5 (.490)

Texans' Week 14 opponent: at Jets


See Pick No. 3 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.

Pick
PL
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
6-6 · .425

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge, CB, DT

Week 14 opponent: vs. Buccaneers


The starting outside cornerback spot opposite ﻿﻿﻿﻿A.J. Terrell﻿﻿﻿﻿ might be up for grabs in 2024, as ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jeff Okudah﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tre Flowers﻿﻿﻿﻿ will be free agents in March. Rookie ﻿﻿﻿﻿Clark Phillips III﻿﻿﻿﻿ got a chance to shine, thanks to an injury that sent Terrell to the sideline early in the team's win over the Jets -- which also illustrates why teams build depth in the secondary through the draft.

Pick
PL
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
6-6 · .479

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, DT, OG, LB

Week 14 opponent: at Raiders


Minnesota must decide whether to bring back midseason signee ﻿Dalton Risner﻿ this offseason and/or backup ﻿Chris Reed﻿. Even if Risner returns, the Vikings' trade of ﻿Ezra Cleveland﻿ to Jacksonville at the deadline cemented the team's need for an interior offensive lineman on Day 3 of the draft.

Pick
PL
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
6-6 · .528

Biggest needs: OT, S, IOL, CB, RB

Week 14 opponent: at Giants


Veteran journeymen Jonathan Owens (tied for fifth on the team in tackles) and Rudy Ford (who leads Green Bay with two picks) have stepped up, but neither they nor former first-rounder Darnell Savage (who missed five games with a calf injury) are under contract beyond this season. Seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson Jr. should contribute in Year 2. Still, GM Brian Gutekunst will seek out veterans and young talent in the draft if the Packers don't re-sign their current starters.

Pick
PL
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
7-5 · .458

Biggest needs: WR, CB, DT, S, LB

Week 14 opponent: at Bengals


On Sunday, Indianapolis beat Tennessee despite yielding 177 yards on the ground. With Taven Bryan and Grover Stewart (who just finished a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs) entering free agency, the Colts should look to bolster their mediocre run defense. Adding athletic big bodies in the middle will shift offensive attention away from defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and plug leaks in the line.

Pick
PL
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
7-5 · .531

Biggest needs: CB, OT, WR, DT, IOL

Week 14 opponent: vs. Patriots


Veteran interior offensive linemen Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels and Mason Cole are all under contract for 2024. However, Cole's struggles snapping the ball and the team's collective inability to move the line of scrimmage on the goal line in Sunday's shocking home loss to the Cardinals point to changes up front next season. 

Pick
PL
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 7-5 (.545)

Browns' Week 14 opponent: vs. Jaguars

Texans' biggest needs: OT, DT, Edge, CB, TE


Starting right tackle George Fant and backups Josh Jones and Charlie Heck are all currently headed for free agency. Ensuring cohesion on the offensive line will be key to helping QB C.J. Stroud continue the strong start to his career -- and it would also make it possible to establish a powerful running game.


See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
8-4 · .542

Biggest needs: DT, OT, WR, CB, LB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Bills


Signing former Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill to a one-year contract paid major dividends when Kansas City lost Nick Bolton to injury in October. But Tranquill (who left Sunday's loss in Green Bay with a concussion) should garner considerable interest on the market, having tallied a team-high 72 tackles with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles so far. With Willie Gay also headed for free agency, the Chiefs could add another tackler on Day 3 of the draft to join Bolton and 2022 pick-ups Leo Chenal (a third-round pick) and Jack Cochrane (undrafted).

Pick
PL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
8-4 · .549

Biggest needs: Edge, OG, CB, WR, OT

Week 14 opponent: at Browns


Jacksonville is surely happy to have acquired guard Ezra Cleveland from the Vikings at the trade deadline, but he is not under contract for 2024. Former fourth-round pick Ben Bartch, meanwhile, was signed off the Jaguars' practice squad by San Francisco. Unless Cleveland returns on a new deal, a starter and depth at guard must be found this offseason.

Pick
PL
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
9-3 · .393

Biggest needs: OT, IOL, S, WR, DT

Week 14 opponent: vs. Titans


Christian Wilkins (tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks) is likely to be a coveted free agent in March should he reach the market, and fellow starting defensive tackle Raekwon Davis may also draw interest. Zach Sieler received a well-deserved extension before this season, but he'll need help up front if the team's defense is to do its part in 2024.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
9-3 · .397

Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, DT, CB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Eagles


Center Tyler Biadasz is playing on the final year of his rookie deal. If the Cowboys don't extend him before he reaches the open market, they might have to use a Day 2 pick on a new pivot, with the acquisitions of quarterback Trey Lance (in exchange for a fourth-round choice), receiver Brandin Cooks (whose price included a sixth-rounder) and cornerback Eric Scott Jr. (Dallas coughed up a 2024 fifth-rounder to draft Scott in Round 6 in 2023) leading to a dearth of middle-round selections. 

Pick
PL
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
9-3 · .458

Biggest needs: WR, OG, CB, Edge, DT

Week 14 opponent: at Bears


﻿﻿Alim McNeill﻿﻿ is proving he was seriously underdrafted as a third-round pick in 2021. He's also one of several Lions D-linemen -- including ﻿﻿John Cominsky﻿﻿, ﻿﻿Isaiah Buggs﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Levi Onwuzurike﻿﻿ -- who will be entering a contract year in 2024. Look for GM Brad Holmes to find more young depth on the line in case there is a mass exodus of talent after next season.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
9-3 · .510

Biggest needs: DT, WR, OG, RB, CB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Rams


Three crucial pieces of the Ravens' strong defense -- defensive tackles Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike and Brent Urban -- could depart this spring as free agents. Even if Baltimore returns one of those vets, at least one stout lineman should be selected to supplement past mid-round picks Travis Jones and Broderick Washington.

Pick
PL
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
9-3 · .531

Biggest needs: OT, IOL, TE, Edge, DT

Week 14 opponent: vs. Seahawks


Javon Kinlaw had two sacks in the Niners' blowout win over the Eagles, looking like the player the team expected when he was drafted in the first round in 2020. Since San Francisco did not exercise his fifth-year option, however, he is on the last season of his rookie deal, and the team could draft someone to spell starters Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave.

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
10-2 · .493

Biggest needs: RB, Edge, WR, LB, CB

Week 14 opponent: at Cowboys


The Eagles will want more production from receivers not named A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in 2024. Olamide Zaccheaus, Quez Watkins or Julio Jones might be brought back as free agents, but I suspect GM Howie Roseman will draft a potential starter in the slot.

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
1-11

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS


Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, LB, IOL

Week 14 opponent: at Saints


Many areas of the Panthers’ roster will likely be rebuilt under the new coaching staff next year, including the defensive line. ﻿﻿﻿Derrick Brown﻿﻿﻿ is an excellent centerpiece, but 2024 is a contract year for the stalwart. Even if Brown signs an extension, ﻿﻿﻿DeShawn Williams﻿﻿﻿ is a free agent in March, so Carolina will need more big bodies up front to partner with the stud DT.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
7-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: S, OT, Edge, DT, LB

Week 14 opponent: vs. Jaguars


The Browns traded for ﻿﻿Za'Darius Smith﻿﻿ in May knowing the veteran would turn 32 and hit free agency in 2024. ﻿﻿Ogbo Okoronkwo﻿﻿ and 2023 fourth-round pick ﻿﻿Isaiah McGuire﻿﻿ provide depth, but neither could get to Rams QB ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ during Sunday's loss. A rookie edge defender could push for playing time opposite Defensive Player of the Year candidate ﻿﻿Myles Garrett﻿﻿.

