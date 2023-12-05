2024 NFL Draft order: Patriots climb to No. 2 overall; Commanders hit top five

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 1-11 (.535 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 14 opponent: at Saints

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, OT





Thanks to the ﻿﻿Montez Sweat﻿﻿ acquisition and extension, one pass rusher has been locked up for 2024 and beyond. However, Chicago will likely need to find another edge defender in the top half of the draft, as ﻿﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Rasheem Green﻿﻿ have not consistently pressured QBs this season and are impending free agents.





See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.