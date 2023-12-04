Lions QB Jared Goff lauds TE Sam LaPorta after rookie's career day: 'He's a clutch player'

"Well, he's going to be a good player. I told him that after the game," Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu said after the contest. "Just crafty for a rookie, man. The kind of routes he runs, his frame, his length, and then obviously, anytime you and the quarterback are on the same page, they're going to come away with some plays. I thought he probably had two of the more clutch plays in this game. So there were a few third downs in there. We had everybody covered, and then he just put the ball on his body, not his first down. So we just got to do a better job in the back end of just challenging guys, understanding their route tree, what to expect. But nevertheless, man, he's going to be a good player for a long time."