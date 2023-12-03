Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion protocol, shoulder, back) leaves with injuries in loss vs. Lions

The New Orleans Saints not only suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions, they may be without quarterback Derek Carr for an extended period.

Carr exited Sunday's game in the second half due to shoulder and back injuries. The Saints also announced that he is in the league's concussion protocol.

"Derek is in the concussion protocol right now," head coach Dennis Allen said after the game. "We will evaluate that as we go."

Carr was injured in the fourth quarter after sustaining a huge hit from Lions pass rusher Bruce Irvin. Irvin was penalized for roughing the passer on the play. Shortly after the play, Carr was carted off the field and did not return. Veteran Jameis Winston replaced Carr at QB for New Orleans.

"I think anytime you have a concussion it's concerning," Allen said of Carr's injuries. "Yeah, there's some concern with some of the injuries that he's suffered. Look just like we do all the time, we'll go in and evaluate where he's at physically and then we will go from there."

Before his injury, Carr completed 17 of 22 passes for 226 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Winston, who took over in the fourth quarter, managed to rally New Orleans back in the game but the comeback fell short. Winston finished the game 2 of 5 for 41 yards.

This isn't the first time Carr has been injured this season under center for New Orleans. The veteran QB suffered a concussion and right shoulder injury in Week 10 against the Vikings. Fortunately, New Orleans had its bye week and he did not miss time. In Week 3, Carr left Green Bay banged up and was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain.