Saints QB Derek Carr suffers concussion, right shoulder injury in loss to Vikings

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a right shoulder injury and a concussion during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach Dennis Allen clarified following the game that Carr exited due to a concussion, but Allen did not elaborate more. He added that Carr will be the starter for the team going forward despite backup Jameis Winston igniting the downtrodden offense in relief.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Carr is hopeful of returning to the team after its upcoming bye.

Carr appeared suffer the injuries in the third quarter after sustaining a hit by Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter just before completing a pass to Chris Olave. Carr walked off the field and then went to the locker room on a cart before he was ruled out of the game.

New Orleans was down 27-3 at the time of Carr's exit. He left having completed 13 of 18 passes for 110 yards.

Winston entered the game following a Saints timeout and concluded the ongoing drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Olave. The throw prompted a valiant comeback attempt by virtue of New Orleans' backup QB.

Winston found A.T. Perryfor another TD to conclude a nine-play, 51-yard drive in the early stages of the fourth quarter to bring the deficit to within one score. But as the Saints' defense continued to force punts, Winston caught an interception bug late in the final frame. The 29-year-old veteran ended consecutive drives late to seal the Saints' fate with picks. Winston finished 13-of-25 passing for 122 yards with two TDs and two INTs.

While Sunday's result snapped the Saints' two-game win streak, the health of their starting QB is the lasting concern. And for the second time this season it has to do with Carr's throwing shoulder.

Carr left Week 3's loss to the Green Bay Packers without returning and was soon diagnosed with an AC joint sprain. Despite initially being considered week to week, Carr has yet to miss a start this season.