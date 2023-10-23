Chiefs LB Nick Bolton (wrist) needs surgery, expected to miss two months

﻿Drue Tranquill﻿, who played alongside Bolton on the play in which Bolton suffered the injury, is listed behind him on Kansas City's depth chart. He manned such a role after Bolton's exit Sunday, as the Chiefs shifted primarily to dime packages for the remainder of the contest.

Though Bolton has yet to earn a postseason accolade in his young career, he's proven to be a quality linebacker for the Chiefs, appearing in 16 of 17 possible games in 2021 (12 starts) before starting in all 17 last season. He made four starts in 2023 before suffering the injury Sunday.