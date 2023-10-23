Chiefs LB Nick Bolton (wrist) needs surgery, expected to miss two months

One of Kansas City's top defenders will have to watch his teammates play without him for the next couple of months.
Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist that will require surgery, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source. Bolton is expected to miss roughly two months, per Pelissero.
Bolton suffered the injury when he tackled Chargers receiver Keenan Allen midway through the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 31-17 win on Sunday.
Drue Tranquill, who played alongside Bolton on the play in which Bolton suffered the injury, is listed behind him on Kansas City's depth chart. He manned such a role after Bolton's exit Sunday, as the Chiefs shifted primarily to dime packages for the remainder of the contest.
Though Bolton has yet to earn a postseason accolade in his young career, he's proven to be a quality linebacker for the Chiefs, appearing in 16 of 17 possible games in 2021 (12 starts) before starting in all 17 last season. He made four starts in 2023 before suffering the injury Sunday.
At 6-1, the Chiefs don't appear to be slowing down any time soon. They'll have to make do without Bolton for the next two months.