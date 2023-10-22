2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
EARLY WINDOW
LATE WINDOW
SUNDAY NIGHT
TEAMS ON BYE
- Bengals, Cowboys, Jets, Panthers, Texans, Titans
EARLY WINDOW
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Lamar Jackson puts up MVP performance as Ravens dust Lions. Jackson toyed with the Lions' defense from the start with his arm and legs. The QB could do no wrong early, guiding the Ravens to four straight TD drives to blow the game open before the break. Jackson was incredibly patient in the pocket, taking his time to find open receivers. That part of his game -- not taking off at the first sign of trouble -- makes the QB ludicrously dangerous. The Ravens splashed big play after big play. In the first half alone, Baltimore generated nine plays of 20-plus yards, including seven Jackson completions. Then, the Ravens opened the third quarter with an 80-yard catch-and-run from Gus Edwards. The long play was set up by Detroit's D accounting for Jackson's running ability. Jackson took advantage, buying time in the pocket, finding creases to scamper for first downs and making beautiful throws on the move. When Jackson plays perfectly like he did on Sunday, the Ravens can demolish anyone.
- Jared Goff, Lions’ offense humbled on the road. Offering shades of last year's shutout loss in New England, Goff had his worst outing in over a year. The QB was discombobulated off the bat by the Ravens' pass rush. The wind appeared to affect several passes, but that wasn't the biggest issue. Goff threw several wayward passes in the dirt and forced balls into coverage. With the Ravens LBs squeezing the field, Goff had few patented wide-open over-the-middle tosses. Detroit opened the game with three consecutive three-and-outs. By the time the Lions earned their initial first down of the game midway through the second quarter, it was already a 28-0 game, with Detroit being outgained 325 yards to 13. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs helped Detroit avoid the shutout by blasting off for a 21-yard rushing TD. Burn the ball. Bury the tape. Whatever Dan Campbell decides to do, the Lions must quickly move beyond Sunday's blowout at the hands of an AFC heavyweight.
- Baltimore dominates trenches. The Ravens made a 5-1 team look like a 1-5 operation by demolishing Detroit up front. The offensive line kept Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions’ pass rush at bay, opening gaps for running backs and giving Jackson all day to scan the field. Jackson wasn't sacked and was pressured on nine of 31 dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats. On defense, the Ravens swarmed, clogging the lanes and making life difficult on Goff with a smorgasbord of stunts and blitzes. Baltimore pressured Goff on 20 of 57 dropbacks and generated five sacks. When teams control the line of scrimmage like the Ravens did on Sunday, blowouts ensue.
Next Gen stat of the game: Lamar Jackson scrambled for 25.3 yards before throwing a 12-yard TD to Nelson Agholor 9.24 seconds after the snap. Jackson’s 9.24 seconds time to throw on the TD is the longest on a touchdown pass since Week 14 of the 2018 season and the third-longest in the NGS era (since 2016).
NFL Research: The Ravens had 146 rush yards against the Lions, who entered the game with the NFL's No. 1 rush defense. No team had reached 100-plus rush yards against the Lions this season until Sunday. Baltimore had exactly 100 rush yards at halftime.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Bill Belichick’s 300th NFL victory is a classic -- and a much-needed Patriots win. The black cloud of negativity that has followed the Patriots for the better part of a month was lifted -- at least temporarily -- with New England’s dramatic, last-minute win over the rival Bills. The Patriots controlled the game early with good defense and ball control on offense, but the Bills fought back and muscled their way into the lead. That’s when Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson drove the Patriots down the field, and Jones hit Mike Gesicki for the game-winning score. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a huge victory for New England for so many reasons. The Patriots reminded everyone they can still beat good teams. Jones certainly needed a confidence-boosting performance, and this was the best we’ve seen from him in a minute. It was also big for Belichick, as strange as that might sound. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier on Sunday that Belichick quietly signed a multi-year extension in the offseason and that the Patriots view him as part of the team’s short- and long-term future despite the rough start to the 2023 campaign. At 2-5, they’re still swimming upstream, but Sunday was a start.
- Bills once again undone by slow start. Ever since the Bills blowtorched the Dolphins in Week 4, their offense has stalled early in games, putting the team in catch-up mode. They were outscored in each of the past three first halves to the Jaguars, Giants and Patriots by a combined 30-10. The deficit was 13-3 on Sunday, with Josh Allen being picked on Buffalo’s first play of the game. It’s not as if the Bills can’t erase leads; they proved that by going up, 25-22, with two minutes left. The problem is that it also shrinks the margin for error, and the Bills will rue turning the ball over on downs in scoring range early in the fourth quarter, as Ja'Whaun Bentley knocked a pass away from Dawson Knox. The Patriots scored a TD on their next drive to take a 22-10 lead (their biggest lead of the season) on a drive when a Taron Johnson penalty wiped out a sack that might have knocked them out of field-goal range. Buffalo’s defense had to be nearly perfect down the stretch, but it wasn’t as the Patriots drove for two fourth-quarter TDs.
- Demario Douglas, Pharaoh Brown state case for expanded role on offense. The Patriots have been mining for offensive producers all season, unable to generate big plays consistently. Douglas and Brown both supplied that on Sunday, and it would be a shame if they didn’t see more passes their way going forward. Douglas returned to the lineup after missing last week’s game (concussion), helping out as a receiver (four catches for 54 yards), runner (20-yard run that was a season-long for New England) and returner (25-yard punt return). Brown was a key figure in the Week 3 win over the Jets, and he chipped in with two catches on Sunday -- for 25 and 26 yards -- despite running only five routes all game. He also had a 22-yard catch called back in the fourth quarter.
Next Gen stat of the game: Four Patriots defenders generated multiple pressures in Week 7 against the Bills -- Deatrich Wise Jr., Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux and Ja'Whaun Bentley. Only three Patriots defenders had generated multiple pressures in a game since Matthew Judon suffered an injury in Week 4.
NFL Research: Ezekiel Elliott’s first-quarter TD run was the Patriots’ first score off a turnover this season. They were the only NFL team with zero points off turnovers in Weeks 1-6. Jabrill Peppers’ INT of Bills QB Josh Allen (his first first-quarter turnover of the season) set up the New England TD.