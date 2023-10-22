2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Kevin Patra's takeaways:





Lamar Jackson puts up MVP performance as Ravens dust Lions. Jackson toyed with the Lions' defense from the start with his arm and legs. The QB could do no wrong early, guiding the Ravens to four straight TD drives to blow the game open before the break. Jackson was incredibly patient in the pocket, taking his time to find open receivers. That part of his game -- not taking off at the first sign of trouble -- makes the QB ludicrously dangerous. The Ravens splashed big play after big play. In the first half alone, Baltimore generated nine plays of 20-plus yards, including seven Jackson completions. Then, the Ravens opened the third quarter with an 80-yard catch-and-run from Gus Edwards. The long play was set up by Detroit's D accounting for Jackson's running ability. Jackson took advantage, buying time in the pocket, finding creases to scamper for first downs and making beautiful throws on the move. When Jackson plays perfectly like he did on Sunday, the Ravens can demolish anyone. Jared Goff, Lions’ offense humbled on the road. Offering shades of last year's shutout loss in New England, Goff had his worst outing in over a year. The QB was discombobulated off the bat by the Ravens' pass rush. The wind appeared to affect several passes, but that wasn't the biggest issue. Goff threw several wayward passes in the dirt and forced balls into coverage. With the Ravens LBs squeezing the field, Goff had few patented wide-open over-the-middle tosses. Detroit opened the game with three consecutive three-and-outs. By the time the Lions earned their initial first down of the game midway through the second quarter, it was already a 28-0 game, with Detroit being outgained 325 yards to 13. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs helped Detroit avoid the shutout by blasting off for a 21-yard rushing TD. Burn the ball. Bury the tape. Whatever Dan Campbell decides to do, the Lions must quickly move beyond Sunday's blowout at the hands of an AFC heavyweight. Baltimore dominates trenches. The Ravens made a 5-1 team look like a 1-5 operation by demolishing Detroit up front. The offensive line kept Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions’ pass rush at bay, opening gaps for running backs and giving Jackson all day to scan the field. Jackson wasn't sacked and was pressured on nine of 31 dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats. On defense, the Ravens swarmed, clogging the lanes and making life difficult on Goff with a smorgasbord of stunts and blitzes. Baltimore pressured Goff on 20 of 57 dropbacks and generated five sacks. When teams control the line of scrimmage like the Ravens did on Sunday, blowouts ensue.





Next Gen stat of the game: Lamar Jackson scrambled for 25.3 yards before throwing a 12-yard TD to Nelson Agholor 9.24 seconds after the snap. Jackson’s 9.24 seconds time to throw on the TD is the longest on a touchdown pass since Week 14 of the 2018 season and the third-longest in the NGS era (since 2016).





NFL Research: The Ravens had 146 rush yards against the Lions, who entered the game with the NFL's No. 1 rush defense. No team had reached 100-plus rush yards against the Lions this season until Sunday. Baltimore had exactly 100 rush yards at halftime.





