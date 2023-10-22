Lions head coach Dan Campbell on 32-point loss to Ravens: 'They kicked our a--'

In Campbell's opinion, Sunday was just a bad day in which early ills couldn't be remedied.

"Offensively, we never got in a rhythm early," he said. "We just kind of felt they were playing with house money over there. You get up so much by a certain portion in that game then it's, shoot, they're kinda doing whatever they want to do."

The Lions, held to their lowest scoring output since Week 7 of last season, didn't get on the board until Jahmyr Gibbs broke through for a 21-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. By that point, the Ravens had racked up the game's first 35 points.

"When you get in that hole, what happens is everybody starts pressing," Campbell said. "You're doing more than you're asked to do and because of that it creates more problems. And that's on both sides of the ball. It's in all three phases really. Look, we just didn't play well, and I hate to say it, that's one of those games. It's one of those, we just could not get out of our own way. It's a credit to those guys over there. They played outstanding football and they rubbed our nose in it."

The Lions will look to clean off their noses and dust off the loss before heading home, where they'll host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

Just how the Lions respond from their butt-whooping this Sunday should show next Monday.