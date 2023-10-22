2023 NFL season, Week 7: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is "not feeling all that great," head coach Arthur Smith said via the broadcast, leading to the RB missing a majority of the snaps versus the Buccaneers.
- Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable to return versus the Lions.
- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson exited the game versus the Colts in the first half, being replaced by P.J. Walker. Cornerback Denzel Ward is being evaluated for a concussion.
- Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (hip) has been ruled out versus the Ravens after being carted off the field.
- Indianapolis Colts cornerback Julius Brents (quad) is questionable to return versus the Browns.
- Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle) has been ruled out versus the Bears.
- New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown (knee) is questionable to return versus the Bills. Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle) is questionable.
- New York Giants running back Eric Gray (calf) is questionable to return versus the Commanders. Running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) has been ruled out.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) is questionable to return versus the Falcons.
- Washington Commanders linebacker Cody Barton (ankle) has been ruled out versus the Giants. Guard Saahdiq Charles (calf) is questionable to return.