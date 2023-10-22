News roundup

Presented By

2023 NFL season, Week 7: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Oct 22, 2023 at 02:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday:

  • Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is "not feeling all that great," head coach Arthur Smith said via the broadcast, leading to the RB missing a majority of the snaps versus the Buccaneers.
  • Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable to return versus the Lions.
  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson exited the game versus the Colts in the first half, being replaced by P.J. Walker. Cornerback Denzel Ward is being evaluated for a concussion.
  • Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (hip) has been ruled out versus the Ravens after being carted off the field.
  • Indianapolis Colts cornerback Julius Brents (quad) is questionable to return versus the Browns.
  • Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle) has been ruled out versus the Bears.
  • New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown (knee) is questionable to return versus the Bills. Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle) is questionable.
  • New York Giants running back Eric Gray (calf) is questionable to return versus the Commanders. Running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) has been ruled out.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) is questionable to return versus the Falcons.
  • Washington Commanders linebacker Cody Barton (ankle) has been ruled out versus the Giants. Guard Saahdiq Charles (calf) is questionable to return.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Chargers S Derwin James Jr. (ankle) game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (ankle) is a game-time decision in Sunday's Week 7 game versus Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (cracked rib) active vs. Seahawks 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a cracked rib and has been listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.