Around the NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson exits in first half of game vs. Colts

Published: Oct 22, 2023 at 03:08 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson exited Sunday's game versus the Indianapolis Colts in the first half and has been replaced by backup PJ Walker.

Watson left the game in the first quarter after being pushed to the ground following an incomplete pass with the back of his head appearing to hit the turf. The Browns QB lied on his back for moment and favored his right shoulder upon getting up. He immediately then made a trip to the blue medical tent.

The Browns later announced that Watson was cleared after undergoing an evaluation for a concussion, but Watson remained on the sideline with Walker under center with no further explanation given from the team to explain Watson's absence.

Upon the start of the third quarter, CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team is being extra cautious with Watson and they don't want to risk any further chance of injury based on the way he got hit on the play. Sunday marked Watson's first game back after being sidelined for multiple weeks due to a right shoulder injury.

Cleveland was down, 14-7, at the time of Watson's exit.

Watson completed one pass for five yards (five attempts) and threw one interception before exiting the game. Walker proceeded to lead the Browns on a five-play, 36-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 14.

Related Content

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) inactive vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks will be without a big difference-maker in Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was questionable for Week 7, is set to miss his first NFL game due to a ribs and hip injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 7 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Bill Belichick signed lucrative, multiyear deal with Patriots in offseason, unlikely to be fired this year

2023 is shaping up to be the worst of Bill Belichick's 24 seasons in New England, but will it be his last? If a surprising Patriots offseason decision is any indication, the chances of his imminent departure are slim.
news

NFL warns teams against game-day fighting in memo

In light of recent on-field skirmishes on game days, the NFL sent a memo to teams this week warning against altercations and fighting before and during games.
news

Injury roundup: Chargers S Derwin James Jr. (ankle) game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (ankle) is a game-time decision in Sunday's Week 7 game versus Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder fracture) ruled out against Vikings; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) questionable

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Vikings while running back Christian McCaffrey is officially questionable, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday. 
news

Eagles elevating WR Julio Jones to active roster for Sunday night matchup with Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating wide receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers activate WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), place TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been activated off of injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 7 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers announced Saturday. The Steelers also placed tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on injured reserve.