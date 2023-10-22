Browns QB Deshaun Watson exits in first half of game vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson exited Sunday's game versus the Indianapolis Colts in the first half and has been replaced by backup PJ Walker.

Watson left the game in the first quarter after being pushed to the ground following an incomplete pass with the back of his head appearing to hit the turf. The Browns QB lied on his back for moment and favored his right shoulder upon getting up. He immediately then made a trip to the blue medical tent.

The Browns later announced that Watson was cleared after undergoing an evaluation for a concussion, but Watson remained on the sideline with Walker under center with no further explanation given from the team to explain Watson's absence.

Upon the start of the third quarter, CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team is being extra cautious with Watson and they don't want to risk any further chance of injury based on the way he got hit on the play. Sunday marked Watson's first game back after being sidelined for multiple weeks due to a right shoulder injury.

Cleveland was down, 14-7, at the time of Watson's exit.