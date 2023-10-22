NFL+: The Insiders

As trade deadline inches closer, Vikings receiving calls on star pass rusher Danielle Hunter

Published: Oct 22, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Ian Rapoport

The Vikings entered the season with a quagmire surrounding star pass rusher Danielle Hunter. And as we get closer to the Oct. 31 trade deadline, Hunter may be in the news again.

Teams have been calling the Vikings about potentially trading for Hunter, sources say, with the team leader in sacks likely one of the top players who could be moved at the deadline. Picking up the phone and listening makes sense for Minnesota.

Hunter has a year left on his contract, and with the team's record at 2-4, great players on expiring deals draw interest. A playoff-ready team with a need on the edge could step in.

This isn't the first time Hunter has been the subject of trade rumors; in fact, several teams inquired about him prior to the season before he eventually struck a deal to return to Minnesota. He has responded with eight sacks, leading the NFL.

Last year, the Bears traded an elite defender at the deadline, dealing Roquan Smith to the Ravens. This year, under the right circumstances, that could be Hunter.

He's not the only big name who could be on the move.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, one of the best players on a Denver team with just one win, addressed this week the possibility of a trade. With a down year stat-wise on a struggling team, Jeudy admitted frustration.

"It's always frustrating when you are losing. Nobody wants to lose, you feel me?" Jeudy told reporters. "Losing is the worst possible thing that can happen. … I know what I can do, and I know what I'm capable of. So, trade me or not trade me, it don't matter because at the end of the day I'm going to still be me."

The Broncos aren't planning a fire sale, and absent a deal they couldn't turn down, a mass of trades is considered unlikely. Coach Sean Payton doesn't appear inclined to trade talented players away, especially if they could have future contributions beyond 2023. But Jeudy was the subject of trade discussions this offseason, with teams calling before the season and over the last few weeks. If frustrations and losses continue to mount, those calls will only increase, creating an interesting decision for Denver.

One player who won't be traded is Saquon Barkley, sources tell NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. The Giants have no plans to engage in any trade conversations centered around their franchise back. In a tough season, dealing players on expiring deals (Parris Campbell would be one) would make sense. But it doesn't appear Barkley is going anywhere.

The same goes for the Panthers, who likely won't trade any key building blocks for their future, but do appear open to dealing players such as WR Terrace Marshall and CB Donte Jackson and may have traded Jeremy Chinn before he got injured.

