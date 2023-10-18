Buyers/sellers at 2023 NFL trade deadline: Will Chiefs target WR? Should Titans deal Derrick Henry?

Positions to target:

WR

Edge





Kansas City continues to compile wins thanks to a stellar defense and the other-worldly Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection, but the offense sorely needs help. Through six weeks, the Chiefs don't have a wideout sniffing the top 50 in receiving yards. Rashee Rice is No. 59 with 245 in six games. Justin Watson, who injured his elbow last week, is next at No. 68 with 219. Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore have been supreme disappointments. Rice has the talent to improve as a go-to target, but it's a group that needs to get better if the Chiefs are going to repeat as Super Bowl champs. It likely wouldn't be cheap to acquire him, but Marquise Brown would look awful nice catching deep balls from Mahomes. On the less-expensive side, someone like Kendrick Bourne would be a boost. Kansas City could also use depth in the pass rush, but perhaps a potential reunion with the recently released Frank Clark would fit that bill.





EDITOR’S UPDATE: The New York Jets have traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the Kansas City Chiefs, a team he played with from 2019 through 2022, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported Wednesday.