News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

Published: Oct 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM Updated: Oct 13, 2023 at 01:05 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-5-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Tee Higgins (ribs) is a "game-time decision" to play in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, per head coach Zac Taylor.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 1-5-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • LB Frank Clark is being released by the Broncos, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 4-1-0

INJURIES

  • TE Sam LaPorta is dealing with a calf strain injury but did take part in the morning walkthrough on Friday, per head coach Dan Campbell.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder) is currently rehabbing and determination if surgery is needed will come later, per head coach Shane Steichen.
  • OT Braden Smith (hip) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, per Steichen.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Zay Jones (knee) is not anticipated to play in Sunday's game versus the Colts, per head coach Doug Pederson.
  • OT Walker Little (knee) is unlikely to play, per Pederson.
  • DE Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) should be good to go, per Pederson.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 5-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Justin Watson suffered a dislocated elbow in Thursday's game versus the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Watson's X-rays were negative and he is expected to be out a few weeks, Rapoport added.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 1-4-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

  • CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) will be out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, per head coach Robert Saleh.
  • CB Justin Hardee (hamstring) will be out, per Saleh.
  • CB D.J. Reed (concussion) has a chance to play Sunday, per Saleh.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 3-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is a "full go" for Sunday's game versus the Lions, per head coach Todd Bowles.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

  • DL Teair Tart will be questionable for Sunday’s London game for versus the Ravens, per head coach Mike Vrabel.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) expected to play

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest) and CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) are all expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.