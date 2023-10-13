NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's London game versus the Titans.
- LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) out
INJURIES
- RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
- TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) out
- G Chandler Zavala (neck) out
- S Vonn Bell (quadriceps) out
- S Xavier Woods (hamstring) out
INJURIES
- WR Tee Higgins (ribs) is a "game-time decision" to play in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, per head coach Zac Taylor.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers. QB PJ Walker is slated to start.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Frank Clark is being released by the Broncos, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- TE Sam LaPorta is dealing with a calf strain injury but did take part in the morning walkthrough on Friday, per head coach Dan Campbell.
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder) is currently rehabbing and determination if surgery is needed will come later, per head coach Shane Steichen.
- OT Braden Smith (hip) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, per Steichen.
INJURIES
- WR Zay Jones (knee) is not anticipated to play in Sunday's game versus the Colts, per head coach Doug Pederson.
- OT Walker Little (knee) is unlikely to play, per Pederson.
- DE Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) should be good to go, per Pederson.
INJURIES
- WR Justin Watson suffered a dislocated elbow in Thursday's game versus the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Watson's X-rays were negative and he is expected to be out a few weeks, Rapoport added.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll. QB Tyrod Taylor is slated to start.
- OT Matt Peart (shoulder) out, per Daboll.
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) out, per Daboll.
- C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) out, per Daboll.
- LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) out, per Daboll.
INJURIES
- CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) will be out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, per head coach Robert Saleh.
- CB Justin Hardee (hamstring) will be out, per Saleh.
- CB D.J. Reed (concussion) has a chance to play Sunday, per Saleh.
INJURIES
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is a "full go" for Sunday's game versus the Lions, per head coach Todd Bowles.
INJURIES
- DL Teair Tart will be questionable for Sunday’s London game for versus the Ravens, per head coach Mike Vrabel.