Broncos releasing pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

As expected, Frank Clark is out in Denver.
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that the Broncos are releasing Clark after failing to find a trade partner, per sources informed of the situation.
As we saw with Randy Gregory last week, a trade partner could still materialize until the release becomes official.
The writing was on the wall with Clark's future after the edge rusher gave back $1.679 million on his base salary this week to facilitate a departure.
Clark inked a one-year, $5.45 million contract in the offseason to help boost the pass rush on Vance Joseph's defense. It was an ill-fit from the start.
The edge rusher played 25 snaps in Week 1, collecting two tackles and zero QB pressures. He missed three weeks with a hip injury. In his Week 5 return, he played just 11 snaps and didn't record a stat. He was inactive for Thursday night's loss in Kansas City, listed with an illness.
Much like Gregory, Clark didn't fit in the Broncos' future as they move forward with Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper as the top edge rushers.
In his first eight seasons, Clark generated 58.5 sacks with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. The 30-year-old with three Pro Bowls and two Super Bowl rings will hit the market looking to help boost a contender.
A reunion in K.C. could be a logical landing spot for Clark after he spent the past four seasons with the Chiefs.