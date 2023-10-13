Broncos releasing pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Clark inked a one-year, $5.45 million contract in the offseason to help boost the pass rush on Vance Joseph's defense. It was an ill-fit from the start.

The edge rusher played 25 snaps in Week 1, collecting two tackles and zero QB pressures. He missed three weeks with a hip injury. In his Week 5 return, he played just 11 snaps and didn't record a stat. He was inactive for Thursday night's loss in Kansas City, listed with an illness.

Much like Gregory, Clark didn't fit in the Broncos' future as they move forward with Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper as the top edge rushers.

In his first eight seasons, Clark generated 58.5 sacks with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. The 30-year-old with three Pro Bowls and two Super Bowl rings will hit the market looking to help boost a contender.