Broncos HC Sean Payton: End-of-half timeout a 'boneheaded mistake' in 19-8 loss to Chiefs

But Payton's error is emblematic of the ills breathing in Denver. The Super Bowl-winning coach was brought in to fix the ailments. Instead, sickness continues to spread.

"It's a three-point swing there, but there are so many other things that jump into my mind relative to opportunities missed," Payton said of the end of the half. "I was encouraged, I thought they played hard. We'll see this team in two weeks. That's kind of what I told them afterwards, I said, 'You can be disappointed here, but don't get discouraged.'"

On a night Vance Joseph's defense -- which has been carved like a sculpting cake this season -- actually did some good things, the offense couldn't get the passing game going, with Denver getting outgained 380-197 and going 4-of-10 on third downs.

Russell Wilson got no help from his receivers, who continue to struggle to gain any separation in man-coverage, but made his own share of mistakes, tossing two interceptions on 13-of-22 passing for a woeful 95 yards with a TD. His 46.6 passer rating is the worst in a start since he joined Denver. He was particularly terrible against Steve Spagnuolo's blitzes, generating just 13 total yards and a 2.89 passer rating against the blitz on Thursday.

"I think our defense played great tonight," Wilson said. "They battled all night. They came up with a pick, almost had two. They did a really good job keeping us in the game. I think offensively, we did some really good things. The two turnovers by me is unacceptable, that can't happen."