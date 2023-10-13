Around the NFL

Broncos HC Sean Payton: End-of-half timeout a 'boneheaded mistake' in 19-8 loss to Chiefs

Published: Oct 13, 2023 at 07:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton inexplicably called a timeout after a third-down sack with 22 seconds left in the first half of Thursday night's 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the defeat, Payton admitted his brain fart, saying he thought it was third down.

"That's a boneheaded mistake by me," he said via the team's official transcript. "They were calling one as well. I'm off a down. That was stupid."

The move was so horrendously baffling that many thought the referees announced the wrong team, and the Chiefs called the timeout. Surely, it couldn't have been Denver, logic suggested. It wasn't until after the game that Payton confirmed his error.

With three timeouts left, Andy Reid could have called his own stoppage, and things might have played out the exact same way, with Harrison Butker nailing a 60-yard field goal.

Related Links

But Payton's error is emblematic of the ills breathing in Denver. The Super Bowl-winning coach was brought in to fix the ailments. Instead, sickness continues to spread.

"It's a three-point swing there, but there are so many other things that jump into my mind relative to opportunities missed," Payton said of the end of the half. "I was encouraged, I thought they played hard. We'll see this team in two weeks. That's kind of what I told them afterwards, I said, 'You can be disappointed here, but don't get discouraged.'"

On a night Vance Joseph's defense -- which has been carved like a sculpting cake this season -- actually did some good things, the offense couldn't get the passing game going, with Denver getting outgained 380-197 and going 4-of-10 on third downs.

Russell Wilson got no help from his receivers, who continue to struggle to gain any separation in man-coverage, but made his own share of mistakes, tossing two interceptions on 13-of-22 passing for a woeful 95 yards with a TD. His 46.6 passer rating is the worst in a start since he joined Denver. He was particularly terrible against Steve Spagnuolo's blitzes, generating just 13 total yards and a 2.89 passer rating against the blitz on Thursday.

"I think our defense played great tonight," Wilson said. "They battled all night. They came up with a pick, almost had two. They did a really good job keeping us in the game. I think offensively, we did some really good things. The two turnovers by me is unacceptable, that can't happen."

The 1-5 start to the season is the worst start for Denver since 1994 (finished 7-9). It's also the worst start to a season in Payton's career as a head coach.

Related Content

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled in the red zone on Thursday night but QB Patrick Mahomes was thankful for the defense to step up against the Denver Broncos. 
news

Fearless: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shines in prime-time win despite ankle injury

Travis Kelce shrugged off any distractions along with his ankle injury to turn in another stellar performance against the Broncos -- which has also become a standard -- in the Chiefs' 19-8 Week 6 win.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Nick Bolton, Justin Reid and the Chiefs defense led the way Thursday night as Kansas City defeated Denver for its 16th straight win over its AFC West foe. 
news

Week 6 Thursday inactives: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) active for Thursday night vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially active for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf anticipating Devon Witherspoon vs. Ja'Marr Chase matchup: 'It'll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think Spoon will get the best of him'

There is already plenty of intrigue for the Seattle Seahawks-Cincinnati Bengals Week 6 game, but one storyline to watch is the fascinating head-to-head matchup of two recent top-five picks.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. looking to 'get back on track' in London after slow start with Ravens

While fending off jet lag in London this week, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has spent time trying to figure out how to become a star again.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars hope to avoid jet lag after two-game London trip in key AFC South game against Colts 

The Jaguars are back stateside after two-games in London. They'll look to avoid a jet-lag induced slow start this Sunday in a key AFC South showdown with the Colts.
news

Frank Clark, Broncos agree to pay cut, clearing way for potential trade

Frank Clark's decision to switch teams in a lopsided AFC West rivalry hasn't gone according to plan, and the experiment could end soon. Clark and the Broncos agreed to a pay cut that reduces his salary to the minimum.