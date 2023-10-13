Fearless: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shines in prime-time win despite ankle injury

As has become a Kelce trademark, he owned the middle of the field and exploited the Broncos' zone coverage. All of Kelce's game-high nine receptions for 124 yards came against the Denver defense playing zone, per Next Gen Stats.

"He's kind of one of those guys you can give freedom because he knows this offense like the back of his hand," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game. "But he did a lot of great jobs. They were playing a lot of zone coverages; I think you saw today. In zone, he can work the middle of the field. It hurts some of our deep game, but at the same time, whenever you have a guy like that, that can work in the middle of the field, it helps out a ton."