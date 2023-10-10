The Schein Nine

Presented By

NFL PANIC SCALE: Patriots hitting rock bottom; can injury-riddled Bills, mistake-prone Ravens get right?

Published: Oct 10, 2023 at 05:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

Contributing Columnist

Nine years ago, Green Bay got off to a slow start, prompting Aaron Rodgers to provide one of his most famous sound bites:

"Five letters here, just for everybody out there in Packerland and yourself today: R-E-L-A-X," Rodgers said during a radio interview on ESPN Milwaukee. "Relax. We're gonna be OK."

Five weeks into the 2023 NFL season, though, a number of teams and fan bases are facing the prospect of a very different five-letter word: P-A-N-I-C.

So, in this edition of the Schein Nine, let's rank teams on the PANIC SCALE, beginning with a longtime league standard-bearer that has crashed hard into irrelevance ...

1
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
1-4

Welcome to the depths of despair. And while I predicted back in May that the Patriots would finish in the AFC East cellar, thus ending Bill Belichick's tenure in New England, this is even worse than I anticipated.


I actually thought Belichick, as the greatest coach in the history of North American sports, could drag this overmatched team to seven or eight wins. But here the Pats lie at 1-4, having just been blown off their own field by a mediocre Saints team. Choose your nugget of futility.


  • Sunday's 34-0 loss to New Orleans was the second-biggest margin of defeat in Belichick's head-coaching career. The first? The previous week's 38-3 loss to Dallas.
  • The Patriots just suffered back-to-back 30-point losses for the first time since 1970, the franchise's first season in the NFL.
  • In his first 453 regular-season games as an NFL head coach, Belichick lost by 30-plus points once. In the last two weeks, he's done so twice.
  • In Belichick's first two opportunities to earn his 300th regular-season win, New England has been outscored 72-3.
  • New England has scored a league-low 55 points this season, while opponents have scored 55 points off of Patriots turnovers.


Yikes. And I could go on, but you get the point.


Back in March, Pats owner Robert Kraft said it was "very important" for the team to return to the playoffs. A month into the season, New England's much closer to earning the No. 1 overall pick. The offense is simply offensive: Mac Jones has been dreadful, the line's a sieve and the weaponry's nonexistent. Meanwhile, the defense has been devoured by the injury bug, with the unit's best pass rusher (Matt Judon) and best cover man (rookie stud Christian Gonzalez) among the many victims.


After Sunday's humiliating home defeat, Belichick said New England needs to "start all over," as if that's an option. Truth is, New England just needs this lost season to be over.

Related Links

2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2-3

You simply CANNOT lose by 20 points -- at home, in prime time, on a short week -- to the previously winless and rudderless Bears. Chicago entered that contest on a 14-game losing streak dating back to last October! The Commanders, who purportedly have one of the best defensive fronts in football, have now allowed 30-plus points in four straight games, losing the past three.


Magic Johnson, who knows a thing or two about winning, tweeted that his new team "played with no intensity or fire" last Thursday. Frankly, I think the flat-as-a-pancake first half, which saw Washington fall behind 27-3, was a hangover from the Week 4 loss in Philadelphia, where Ron Rivera inexplicably didn't go for two -- and the win -- citing fatigue.


The new ownership group is not going to stand for this, nor should they. Rivera and Co. need to get this train back on the tracks immediately, or else ...

3
New York Giants
New York Giants
1-4

At 1-4, the Giants are off to their worst start in a decade. And 1-5's approaching fast on the horizon, considering New York has to travel to Buffalo this week to face an angry Bills team on Sunday Night Football.


Honestly, the record doesn't shock me, but the putrid ineptness underscoring it does. Owning an NFL-worst -91 scoring differential, the Giants have been outplayed in every single phase. Don't forget: Brian Daboll is eight months removed from winning Coach of the Year honors in his first season as a head man. Granted, last year was clear overachievement; I expected the Giants to fall back to the pack in 2023 and miss the postseason. But I didn't expect them to plummet to 31st in scoring offense and 29th in scoring defense.


The roster remains flawed in numerous areas, and the team's $160 million quarterback is playing the worst football of his professional career. The 2023 Giants have flunked the eye test, and the vision for the future suddenly looks pretty darn cloudy.

4
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
3-2

Buffalo isn't here because of Sunday's London defeat to Jacksonville. Sure, the Bills' inability to establish a run game -- which would take a little pressure off do-everything star Josh Allen -- was disappointing in that contest. But this team's most crippling losses aren't coming on the scoreboard; they're coming on the personnel front.


Week 4's inspiring blowout of the Dolphins was spoiled by the season-ending injury to star CB Tre'Davious White. This past Sunday, the Bills lost standout DT DaQuan Jones and heartbeat LB Matt Milano. Milano's injury, which likely will cost him the rest of the season, is particularly devastating. The versatile 'backer is arguably the third-most important player on this entire roster, behind only Allen and Stefon Diggs.


Now, I am not backing off my preseason prediction of the Bills hitting the Super Bowl, but that expectation is why they're so high on this list. And while I continue to think they'll ultimately be the team to beat in the AFC, I'm not screaming it with my usual intensity. These injuries really hurt.

5
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
1-4

Minnesota was 11-0 in one-score games during the 2022 regular season. In 2023? Four one-score losses in five weeks of action. Regression isn't fun.


Look, the 2022 Vikings were never a real Super Bowl threat, but they were a solid, clutch regular-season squad. Now Minnesota's in the NFC North cellar, with Justin Jefferson's hamstring injury almost certainly turning this team into a full-fledged pumpkin. And we're still weeks from Halloween. Brutal.

6
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
3-2

The thing is, this is now a thing. After Sunday's painful loss to the rival Steelers, the Ravens are now tied with the Raiders for the most blown double-digit leads since the start of the 2022 season (five). Oof.


Lamar Jackson is 1-3 with four total touchdowns, 10 turnovers and a 66.8 career passer rating in starts against Pittsburgh. The Ravens quarterback was seen throwing his helmet in frustration on the sideline, and frankly, I don't blame him. After all, the man's teammates completely failed him on Sunday, dropping crucial passes all game long. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's offense had been inept for most of the season ... until Kenny Pickett and Co. put 12 points on the board in the fourth quarter to steal the win.


I still really like this Ravens team, but this was a REALLY bad loss -- one that officially put the Steelers in first place.

7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2-3

Truth is, I don't think the Titans are very talented, but they are brilliantly coached by Mike Vrabel.


That said, Sunday's 23-16 loss in Indianapolis was disheartening. Tennessee had just lambasted Cincinnati, 27-3, in Week 4. Instead of backing that up with another promising showing, they lost to the Colts' backup quarterback.


In a muddled AFC South where every team is either 3-2 or 2-3, Tennessee fails the vibe test to me -- as in, evidence tells me to feel much better about Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis.

8
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
1-4

Sean Payton ripped Nathaniel Hackett to shreds this past summer. Presumably, he was trying to change the culture and communicate a new expectation to everyone in Denver. But in order for that sentiment to stick, Payton's Broncos had to get out to a good start -- and definitely had to beat Hackett in his return to the Mile High City. Not so much, on either front. It's been an embarrassing, unacceptable start to the Payton era in Denver. Heck, the Broncos needed a wild second-half comeback to earn their lone win of the season against the Bears!


Now the Broncos have to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in two of the next three weeks. How many more games will they win in 2023? How extensive will the fire sale be before the Oct. 31 trade deadline? What's next on the Russell Wilson front? These are all uncomfortable questions for a proud franchise that hasn't even made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 eight seasons ago.

9
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
0-5

As the only winless team remaining, the Panthers have looked pretty awful across the board. Normally, though, this would put them in the driver's seat for the ultimate silver lining: the No. 1 overall pick. But no: Carolina already sent its 2024 first-rounder to Chicago in order to snag Bryce Young with the top pick in this past April's draft. And unfortunately, Young has shown the least promise of the three quarterbacks selected in the top four. Not ideal.


Yes, this season was always about Young's development and a new Frank Reich-led coaching staff changing the culture in Charlotte. In the moment, though, this sure feels like rock bottom. And there's no immediate hope in sight. 

Related Content

news

NFL contenders or pretenders? Upstart Texans and frisky Rams legit; Jordan Love-led Packers ain't it

Four weeks into the 2023 NFL season, a bevy of teams are stuck in the middle at .500. So, which 2-2 outfits have legitimate potential? Which ones could fall by the wayside? Adam Schein separates contenders from pretenders.
news

NFL Week 3's most inspiring performances? Dolphins scoring 70, Bengals grinding out (must-)win and more

Another wild slate of NFL action produced a number of notable outcomes, but which developments were the most inspiring? Adam Schein provides his ranking in this edition of The Schein Nine.
news

TRUE OR FALSE: Cowboys NFL's best team? Bengals in real trouble? Patriots cooked? Josh Allen BACK?

Is Dallas the best team in the NFL? Are the Bengals in real trouble? Are the Patriots already cooked?! Adam Schein answers those questions -- and more -- in this true-or-false edition of the Schein Nine.
news

NFL Week 1's biggest deals: Aaron Rodgers' injury buries Jets; Cowboys, Jordan Love make statements

Week 1 began with a thrilling upset ... and ended with an upsetting injury. So, in the grand scheme of the 2023 NFL season, which outcomes matter most? Adam Schein ranks the nine biggest developments.
news

Nine last-minute predictions for 2023 NFL season: Josh Allen wins MVP, 49ers win Super Bowl LVIII

Is Justin Jefferson about to make history? Are we about to see a first-time MVP? Can Justin Fields make the leap? And who'll win Super Bowl LVIII? Adam Schein provides nine last-minute predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Top nine NFL offenses in 2023: AFC well represented in rankings, but surprise NFC team earns No. 1 spot

As he does every August, Adam Schein ranks the top nine NFL offenses for the coming campaign. The Kansas City Chiefs finished first in points and yards last season, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. do NOT receive the No. 1 spot on this list.
news

My 'Madden' 99 Club: Nine players at the height of their powers going into 2023 NFL season

Justin Jefferson's dominance as a receiver lands him on the list of players to whom Adam Schein would award the exclusive rating of 99 on "Madden." Who else joins Jefferson in Schein's version of the 99 Club?
news

'Top 100 Players': Who is the best of the best? Ranking all nine No. 1s in series history

Over the past dozen years, nine different NFL players have received the top spot in 'The Top 100 Players' countdown. So, who is the best of the best? Adam Schein supplies his ranking of the No. 1s.
news

2023 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson and Jared Goff among sleeper candidates

As we head toward the 2023 NFL season, who are the dark-horse candidates for MVP? Adam Schein has some interesting names on his list, including a wide receiver and a 26-year-old quarterback who is already on his third team.
news

Which NFL players will improve in '23? Dak Prescott, James Cook, Kyle Pitts among GUARANTEED risers

Summer is the season of hope in the NFL. Mandatory minicamps spawn chatter of veterans getting back on track, of youngsters taking a leap. With that in mind, Adam Schein GUARANTEES nine particular players will improve in 2023.
news

Bold predictions for 2023 NFL season: Sam Darnold's 49ers top Jets in Super Bowl! Bill Belichick era ends!

With the 2023 season less than 100 days away, Adam Schein provides his nine boldest predictions. Who's prepared to watch Sam Darnold beat the Jets in Super Bowl LVIII? Is Bill Belichick entering his final season in New England?