Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

"We are playing for our boy. If somebody talks s--t about somebody on this team, in our building, in this facility, we are going to play for that person," Uzomah said after the game, via the New York Daily News. "We downplayed it all week and the emotion came out of me to say what I said and I don't take that back. That's what I was feeling in that moment and we were able to come out here and win it for Hack."