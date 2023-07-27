Around the NFL

Sean Payton takes shot at Nathaniel Hackett-era Broncos, vows to do opposite: 'One of the worst coaching jobs'

Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM Updated: Jul 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos enter the Sean Payton era following an embarrassing 2022 campaign that floundered under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Payton's goal is to recalibrate the franchise that owns three Lombardi Trophies.

"Everything I heard about last season, we're doing the opposite," Payton told Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

Never one to mince words, the Super Bowl-winning coach took direct shots at the previous staff and what they allowed to occur under Hackett's watch, particularly with star quarterback Russell Wilson.

"Oh, man," Payton told Bell. "There's so much dirt around that. There's 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don't know Hackett. A lot of people had dirt on their hands. It wasn't just Russell. He didn't just flip. He still has it. This B.S. that he hit a wall? Shoot, they couldn't get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball."

Related Links

Wilson, the player who was supposed to get the Broncos over the hump, experienced his worst pro season last year, struggling in every aspect. Payton was careful not to lump the disaster all on the QB's shoulders, noting, "He's still got gas in the tank."

Instead, Payton blamed the coaches and team brass -- including current general manager George Paton -- for Wilson's first season in Denver, during which the QB's personal coaches had access to the facility, something Payton has already vowed won't happen under his leadership.

"That wasn't his fault," Payton told Bell of Wilson. "That was the parents who allowed it. That's not an incrimination on him, but an incrimination on the head coach, the GM, the president, and everybody else who watched it all happen."

Added Payton: "But everybody's got a little stink on their hands. It's not just Russell. It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was."

In explaining how he is turning around the Broncos by focusing on work habits, Payton took a swipe at the New York Jets, Hackett's current team.

"It doesn't happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed," Payton said. "And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason -- the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.

"We're not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. Hard Knocks, all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when (former Commanders owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, 'How are we going to compete with them? Deion's (Sanders) there now.' That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen ... just put the work in."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters during his scheduled Thursday news conference that he would not address Payton's comments on the Jets or Hackett, per The Associated Press.

The Broncos host the Jets in Week 5 (Oct. 8). Get the popcorn ready.

Playing in the AFC West, which Denver hasn't won since 2015, and a stacked conference, the Broncos face an uphill climb to get out of the cellar. Payton remains undaunted.

"I'm going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team," he said.

Related Content

news

Cardinals S Budda Baker receives pay raises for next two seasons following trade request

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker received a raise in the form of $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this year, including a $300,000 signing bonus. Baker also received a raise for next season, Rapoport added.

news

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans not yet ready to declare starting QB between Davis Mills, C.J. Stroud

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't yet ready to declare who's in position between Davis Mills and rookie C.J. Stroud for the starting quarterback job in the early throes of training camp.

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey leaves practice early with apparent injury

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted back to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury during Thursday's practice, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook to visit Jets this weekend

Aaron Rodgers' pay reduction could immediately come in handy. Running back Dalvin Cook is flying to New York today for a visit with the Jets this weekend, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Calvin Ridley 'more motivated than ever' at Jaguars camp: 'Ready to get back whatever I lost'

Calvin Ridley is out to prove he's still one of the top receivers in the NFL. The Jaguars receiver opened up to Jeff Howe of The Athletic ahead of his first season in Jacksonville and return to football.

news

Austin Ekeler wants to 'attack' franchise tag: 'It's detrimental to us as players'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler set up last week's RB Zoom call with other top rushers to organize in the face of a diminishing market for their position. Ekeler told Tyler Dragon of USA Today it wasn't just a one-time meeting.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert says new contract allows him 'to play fearless'

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's massive payday provided him security to know his future is set. "I think I just get to play football now," he said Wednesday.

news

Bears WR Chase Claypool on 2023: 'It's the biggest year of my life'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool knows the score heading into the 2023 season. "It's the biggest year of my life, and I understand that," Claypool said Wednesday.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay feels running backs' calls for 'another negotiation of pay' are 'inappropriate'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the latest to address the declining running back market with Jonathan Taylor a year away from free agency, calling a player category wanting "another negotiation" after agreeing to the CBA "inappropriate."

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'There's some complexity' to RB J.K. Dobbins' training camp absence

Asked Wednesday when he expected running back J.K. Dobbins to report to training camp, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh deferred to his back and said it was a bit of a cumbersome matter.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More