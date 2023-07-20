State of the 2023 Denver Broncos: Can Sean Payton get Russell Wilson, team back on track?

Quarterback: Russell Wilson. Call me crazy -- they call me worse on the internet -- but I'm still a big believer in Russ. All right, a believer. Last year was pretty rough. It was the first time in his career that he had double-digit losses. He had a career-low 84.4 passer rating. Nothing about it was good. And hey, maybe we're all guilty of romanticizing how good Russell was in Seattle. Like maybe he was a bit overrated. Like Starbucks coffee. But at the same time, while it's maybe not as great as it's made out to be, it's certainly not as bad as the haters are trying to make it seem like.

Projected 2023 MVP: Russell Wilson. He is 10-19 over his last two seasons (remember, he went 6-8 during his final season in Seattle). But he was also 98-45-1 over the first nine seasons of his career. His teams made the playoffs in eight of his first nine years. I don't want to lay everything at the feet of Hackett, who seemed out of place coaching the Broncos last season. But even if Russell has been getting by with great coaching all of these years (and maybe Pete Carroll should be given more credit), he's now linked with one of the best in the business in Sean Payton. And it's up to the veteran quarterback to take advantage of this.

New face to know: Mike McGlinchey, offensive tackle. The Broncos paid a heavy price to get Wilson, who was sacked a league-leading 55 times in 2022. The lack of picks in the 2023 draft might have forced them to overspend on a protector like McGlinchey. The Broncos paid nearly $90 million over five years to get him when there weren't a lot of tackles on the market. The trouble, however, is McGlinchey has looked great in the running game but really needs to improve in pass protection after giving up six sacks on 529 pass blocking snaps in 2022, per PFF.